In the third trimester the traffic of the container in the port of Long Beach is diminished of the -0.3%

Last month container traffic in the port of Long Beach recorded a slight decrease being piled to 742 thousand teu, with a decrease of -0.9% on September 2021 determined the increase in the decrease in the number of full container landings, attested to 343 thousand teu (- 7.4%). Loading of full containers They have totaled 113 thousand teu (+1.9%) and the handling of empty containers has been pairs to 286 thousand teu (+7.0%).
In the third trimester of 2022 the Californian port of call has enlivened altogether more than 2,3 million teu, with a reduction of -0.3% on the same period last year. The container full to the disembarkation have been pairs to 1,1 million teu (- 4.9%), those full to boarding to 344 thousand teu (+1.0%) and the container empty to 887 thousand teu (+5.6%).
In the first nine months of this year the total figure was of more than 7,4 million teu, in increase of +3.5% on the correspondent period of 2021, of which 3,6 million teu full at the landing (+2.5%), 1,0 million teu full boarding (- 3.4%) and 2,7 million of empty teu (+7.8%).
Explaining why traffic has been doing so in recent months accused of a slowdown, Sharon Weissman, president of the Commission of the Port of Long Beach, specified that "the consumers and traders are concerned about inflation, and This leads to stock-filled warehouses and fewer orders of products from Asia. It is a period of stall - he added - which is determining a greater capacity on the docks and fewer ships waiting to enter port'.