Merger of container rental companies CAI and Beacon

Japan's Mitsubishi HC Capital announced merger of its two US companies CAI International and Beacon Intermodal Leasing, both active in the rental sector intermodal containers. From the operation, which will take effect on next first of January, the CAI will be born, a company based in San Francisco, which will be led by the CEO Timothy Page, current president and CEO of CAI International, and President Katherine McCabe, current President and CEO of Beacon.
With the merger, the new CAI will have a fleet of container of the consistency pairs to 3,5 million teu and will be the world's third largest market player behind Triton, which has a fleet of 7,3 million teu, and of the Textainer, whose Fleet amounts to 4.5 million teu.