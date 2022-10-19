testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
In Italy - Confitarma and Assarmatori denounce - the partial application of the rules on the delivery of waste from ships creates costs and bureaucracy
The associations emphasize that several AdSP are expressly providing for the expected exemption only from the obligations of notification and conferment but not from the payment of the fee
Roma
October 19, 2022
The Italian shipowning associations Confitarma and Assarmatori denounced that following the entry into force of the decree Legislative 8 November 2021, n.197, relating to the transposition of the European Directive 2019/883 on port reception facilities for the delivery of waste from ships, in national ports are Higher costs and new bureaucratic constraints have been introduced. Emblematic in this sense - the two organizations explained - is the case of liner ships of the Motorways of the Sea for which The new legislation confirmed the structure of the exemption pre-existing, according to which ships in possession of the necessary requirements verified by the maritime authority could deliver waste only at one port along the route. "The only real novelty, in addition to the obligation to stipulate a Service contract with a collection facility located in one of the ports along the ship's route (sometimes difficult to respect) - they have specified Confitarma and Assarmatori - is represented by the fact that the requirements must now be verified from the Port System Authority, which should issue appropriate exemption certificate.' It is - they have underlined the two associations - of "a conditional of obligation since the AdSP do not issue such certificates and As a result, many ships, while maintaining legal requirements, have effectively lost their exemption status, resulting in unjustified increase in costs and administrative burdens for withdrawal waste, previously unforeseen'.

Confitarma and Assarmatori then highlighted that, "at the against, for collection and disposal service providers, which in most cases continue to operate under the monopoly although the new rule no longer provides for the presence Regardless of a single operator, there is a unjustified increase in revenue, without any change or waste collection plans or related waste plans investment'.

"Another serious anomaly application - they remarked again The two associations - is recorded in the interpretation of the concept exemption. Legislative Decree 197/2021, faithfully transposing The Directive, has finally clarified that the exemption in long ports The ship's route covers all three obligations (notification, contribution, payment) and that the System Authorities Port must define specific criteria for the determination of the tariffs to be applied only in the port where they actually the conferment takes place. Unfortunately, instead - they found Confitarma and Assarmatori - various System Authorities Portuale are expressly providing for exemption only from obligations of notification and conferment but not from the payment of the tariff, mortifying the essence and scope of the rule itself'.

"For years - concluded Confitarma and Assarmatori - we It talks about simplification, transparency and debureaucratisation of the shipping sector but such a framework configures a Opposite situation. The two shipowning associations therefore hope that these rules are applied in their entirety, without unjustified and misinterpreted clear rules, and indisputable."
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
