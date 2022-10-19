Renovated the summits of Assocad

The assembly of the National Association of Customs Service Centers (Assocad), reunited in Lerici (La Spezia), confirmed Bruno Pisano in the role of president. In addition, the Assocad's Governing Council for the next three years is composed, as well as by Pisano, by Giovanni Antelli, Giuseppe Berardi, Sandro Blarasin, Enrico Brasi, Giuliano Ceccardi, Claudia Composed, Alessandro Laghezza, Michele Magnani, Samuela Mestieri and Stefano Rigato. The college of probivires is made up of Andrea Cavatorta and Italo Antelli. and the College of Auditors by Tauro Stella and Elena Righetti.