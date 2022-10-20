In the third quarter, ABB's revenues grew 5.4% percent

In the third quarter of this year, the Swiss group ABB reported a 4.1% percent increase in the heat of new orders, which stood at nearly 8.2 billion compared to 7.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2021, an increase that results in 16%, taking into account the effect of currency exchange rates and changes in the portfolio. ABB said that the timing of the issuance of orders from customers had to some extent had a negative impact, particularly in the energy and maritime and port sectors.
In the July-September period of 2022, the group totaled revenues of 7.4 billion (+ 5.4% ; + 18% taking into account the effects of the factors mentioned), an operating profit of 708 million (-16.9%) and a net profit of 404 million dollars (-40.4%). The third quarter of this year is the latest to include the performance of the Turbocharging division, active in the segment of turbocharged technologies, which has been deportioned and, with the new name Accelleron, since the beginning of this month is listed on the Zurich Stock Exchange.