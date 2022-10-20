In September, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles blamed a -21.5% percent drop

After -15.8% marked in August, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles last month recorded a heightened downturn as it was 710mila teu, with a -21.5% percent reduction in September 2021. Just as the port authority of the other major Californian airport in Long Beach, which last month blamed a much smaller decline (-0.3% percent), the Port of Los Angeles also attributed the recent contraction in containerized traffic to the high end. volume of stocks already present in the warehouses of traders and distributors and highlighted, moreover, that the September 2021 figure constitutes the absolute record for this month. It is necessary, however, to note that the September 2022 figure is rather less than the volumes handled by the Port of Los Angeles in the same months of previous years and that in order to find a smaller figure it is necessary to date back to September 2011 when they were eventful 706mila teu.
The decrease charged in September 2022 was determined by the sharp decline in both the volumes of containers full at the landing, attested to 343mila teu (-26.6%), and the volumes of empty containers, results equal to 289mila teu (-19.8%). Containers full at boarding increased by 2.6% per cent by climbing to 78mila teu.
In the third quarter of 2022, the Port of Los Angeles handled a total of 2.45 million teu, with a decline of -10.9% percent over the same period last year, of which 1.23 million teu full of landing (-13.4%), 283mila teu full at embarkation (+ 5.6%) and 934mila teu empty (-11.6%).
In the first nine months of this year the overall figure was 7.86 million teu, with a -3.8% reduction on the corresponding period of 2021, of which 3.98 million containers full at the landing (-6.5%), 910mila containers full at boarding (-2.4%) and 2.97 million empty boxes (-0.5%).