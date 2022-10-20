It continues the decline in container traffic in the port of Valencia

Last month the port of Valencia blamed a -12.5% drop in freight traffic compared to September 2021, having handled 5.45 million tonnes of cargo on a total of 6.24 million tonnes (-7.7%) totaled by the entire port system consisting of the scals of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandía. The reduction in the volume of traffic in Valencia alone was determined by both the contraction, the fourteenth consecutive month, the containerized traffic (4.29 million tonnes, -14.0%) and the downturn in freight traffic. conventional (919mila tonnes, -1.4%), liquid bulk bulk (104mila tonnes, -23.7%) and dry bulk (92mila tonnes, -33.9%).
The third quarter of this year was the fourth consecutive quarterly period of declining traffic from Valencia's only stopover, having passed on the banks of the Spanish port 17.55 million tonnes of cargo, with one of them having been released. a decrease of -9.6% on the corresponding period of 2021. Container traffic amounted to 13.8 million tonnes (-11.3%) with an handling of containers of 1.28 million teu (-6.7%). Conventional goods totaled 2.81 million tonnes (+ 6.7%), the liquid bulk 429mila tonnes (+ 13.4%) and the solid 376mila tonnes (+ 8.8%).
In the first nine months of 2022 alone the port of Valencia has globally handled 54.54 million tons of cargo, with a -6.9% percent decline on the same period last year. In the container segment the total was 43.67 million tonnes (-8.8%) with an handling of containers of 3.91 million teu (-6.6%), including 1.04 million teu at boarding (-0.3%). 1.03 million at landing (+ 3.4%) and 1.88 million in transit (-14.1%). Conventional goods have stood at 8.36 million tonnes (+ 1.7%), liquid bulk bulk up to 1.09 million tonnes (+ 0.4%) and solid bulk bulk at 1.15 million tonnes (+ 3.4%). The handling of new passenger cars amounted to 360mila vehicles (+ 20.7%).