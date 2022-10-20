Saipem has won a 4.5 billion contract from Qatargas

Saipem has won a contract from Qatargas worth about 4.5 billion that represents the most important offshore contract in terms of total economic value in the history of Italian society. The salesperson is related to the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Complexes-EPC 2 off the north-east coast of Qatar and the subject matter of the contract includes engineering, procurement, manufacturing and the installation of two offshore natural gas compression complexes aimed at supporting the production of the North Field field, which include two of the largest compression rigs on steel jackets ever built, bridges of interconnection, housing and interface modules.
Saipem said that in order to execute the project it will take advantage of its own assets, know-how and expertise in offshore engineering, installation and fabrication, as well as the ability to enhance local content.
In addition, Saipem stressed that with this contract the company would accelerate its strategic repositioning in the offshore segments (E&C and drilling) that account for most of the new orders announced earlier this year, supported by the company. further the realization of its own strategic plan.