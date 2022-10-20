Assoports explains that for the issue of ship waste a legislative change is required

The Italian Ports Association has confirmed that the problem of the costs and bureaucratic charges introduced, with Legislative Decree 197/2021, by the rules on the conferral of ship waste in ports, which was denounced yesterday by the shipowner associations Confitarma and Assshipowners (
of the October 19
2022), subsists and puts into difficulty the same portuality, in primis the Port System Authorities.
Recalling that the issue has been discussed several times between the offices of the Ministries of the Ecological Transition and Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Construcports said it considered it indispensable to intervene in the legislative change. In addition, the association said it had been promoting a meeting with the presidents of Confitarma and Assshipowners that will take place in the coming days and will be aimed at reaching a solution of the problem quickly.