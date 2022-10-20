Satisfaction of ESPO for the passage in the European Parliament of the dossiers on the decarbonisation of maritime transport

If on the one hand the association of European ports welcomed the European Parliament's approval of the proposed rules on the realization of an alternative fuels infrastructure (AFIR), adopted by 485 votes. favourable, 65 against and 80 abstentions, and on the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in maritime transport (FuelEU Maritime), adopted by 451 votes in favour, 137 against and 54 abstentions, on the other has expressed concern about the inclusion of binding requirements for supply in the ports of ammonia and hydrogen.
"Although the Agreed Framework," said Isabelle Ryckbost, secretary general of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO), will be extremely challenging for the ports, the improvements made by parliament lead us to take a further step forward. forward to a workable solution. Parliament has made it clear that the necessary investments in ports are important, " he said. Both the Parliament and the council have put forward some proposals that will help prioritise investment in the supply of electricity from land where it makes more sense in terms of reducing emissions. " In this regard, the association of European ports has highlighted that what is agreed by the Parliament in Article 9 of the AFIR will ensure that ports provide electricity supply from land to ships where it makes sense, giving priority to to the typologies of ships that spend a lot of time at the berth and are employed in regular trades between specific ports (container ships, cruise ships and ferries). ESPO found that the time and significant investments needed to equip the ports of the cold ironing facilities to supply the ground electricity to the vessels require a targeted approach to the AFIR that has been predicted in the position adopted by the European Parliament.
In the notice of ESPO, however, a further definition of the priorities of the sites should be made possible where to install cold ironing facilities within the individual ports, in order to ensure that each cold ironing plant is used and to avoid the waste of resources. The association specified that this was acknowledged in a recital to be included in both the Parliament's text and the text of the Council, but it should also be further specified in the articles of the regulation.
As for the position adopted by the European Parliament on the proposal for a regulation on FuelEU Maritime, ESPO believes that it is a key step forward as it introduces provisions for ships to reduce emissions from 2025 and that lays down requirements for the use of the cold ironing for container and passenger ships at berth in port starting in 2030.
In addition, ESPO welcomed the support of the European Parliament and of the Council on the scope set out in the European Commission's proposal to include ships in excess of 5,000 tonnes of gross tonnage in both dossiers.
With regard to the concern manifested by ESPO for the inclusion of binding requirements for the supply of ammonia and hydrogen in ports, included in Article 11 of the AFIR and in Article 4 of FuelEU Maritime, the association explained that, in view of the current initial stage of development of these fuels and the need to develop sufficient safety standards for their bunkerage and their use, it would require a more technologically neutral approach that promotes and supports the use of these fuels, where appropriate, without introducing specific requirements on fuel.
ESPO concluded by remarking the importance of swiftly carrying out the trilogue negotiations with EU member states within the Council in order to offer a certain regulatory framework at the ports as soon as possible.