testata inforMARE
21 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
04:35 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
Satisfaction of ESPO for the passage in the European Parliament of the dossiers on the decarbonisation of maritime transport
Concern of the association of European ports for the inclusion of binding requirements for supply in the ports of ammonia and hydrogen
Bruxelles
October 20, 2022
If on the one hand the association of European ports welcomed the European Parliament's approval of the proposed rules on the realization of an alternative fuels infrastructure (AFIR), adopted by 485 votes. favourable, 65 against and 80 abstentions, and on the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in maritime transport (FuelEU Maritime), adopted by 451 votes in favour, 137 against and 54 abstentions, on the other has expressed concern about the inclusion of binding requirements for supply in the ports of ammonia and hydrogen.

"Although the Agreed Framework," said Isabelle Ryckbost, secretary general of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO), will be extremely challenging for the ports, the improvements made by parliament lead us to take a further step forward. forward to a workable solution. Parliament has made it clear that the necessary investments in ports are important, " he said. Both the Parliament and the council have put forward some proposals that will help prioritise investment in the supply of electricity from land where it makes more sense in terms of reducing emissions. " In this regard, the association of European ports has highlighted that what is agreed by the Parliament in Article 9 of the AFIR will ensure that ports provide electricity supply from land to ships where it makes sense, giving priority to to the typologies of ships that spend a lot of time at the berth and are employed in regular trades between specific ports (container ships, cruise ships and ferries). ESPO found that the time and significant investments needed to equip the ports of the cold ironing facilities to supply the ground electricity to the vessels require a targeted approach to the AFIR that has been predicted in the position adopted by the European Parliament.

In the notice of ESPO, however, a further definition of the priorities of the sites should be made possible where to install cold ironing facilities within the individual ports, in order to ensure that each cold ironing plant is used and to avoid the waste of resources. The association specified that this was acknowledged in a recital to be included in both the Parliament's text and the text of the Council, but it should also be further specified in the articles of the regulation.

As for the position adopted by the European Parliament on the proposal for a regulation on FuelEU Maritime, ESPO believes that it is a key step forward as it introduces provisions for ships to reduce emissions from 2025 and that lays down requirements for the use of the cold ironing for container and passenger ships at berth in port starting in 2030.

In addition, ESPO welcomed the support of the European Parliament and of the Council on the scope set out in the European Commission's proposal to include ships in excess of 5,000 tonnes of gross tonnage in both dossiers.

With regard to the concern manifested by ESPO for the inclusion of binding requirements for the supply of ammonia and hydrogen in ports, included in Article 11 of the AFIR and in Article 4 of FuelEU Maritime, the association explained that, in view of the current initial stage of development of these fuels and the need to develop sufficient safety standards for their bunkerage and their use, it would require a more technologically neutral approach that promotes and supports the use of these fuels, where appropriate, without introducing specific requirements on fuel.

ESPO concluded by remarking the importance of swiftly carrying out the trilogue negotiations with EU member states within the Council in order to offer a certain regulatory framework at the ports as soon as possible.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
L'AdSP dell'Adriatico Centrale ha presentato il proprio primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità
Ancona
Raccoglie quanto attuato nel 2021 coniugando sostenibilità economica, sociale e ambientale
LOGISTICA
Ruggerone (Assologistica): affrontare il tema dei costi della logistica per contenere l'onda inflattiva
Padova
Può essere fatto - ha specificato - solo congiuntamente con tutta la filiera, integrando anche la committenza
LOGISTICA
Patto di collaborazione per la promozione e lo sviluppo del Sistema Logistico Veneto
Padova
È stato sottoscritto dai rappresentanti dei porti di Venezia e Chioggia, degli interporti e degli aeroporti della regione
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Il Cargo Integrity Group ha aggiornato la sua guida rapida sul CTU Code
Londra
La norma è volta alla sicurezza della movimentazione e del caricamento dei container
PORTI
Partita la procedura per elettrificare le banchine del porto di La Spezia
La Spezia
Nei prossimi giorni il bando di gara relativo al primo lotto di interventi di realizzazione delle infrastrutture energetiche
PORTI
Porto di Livorno, avviata la prima fase della riorganizzazione delle aree della sponda est della Darsena Toscana
Livorno
Pubblicato il primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità dell'AdSP
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Nuovo servizio ferroviario tra il porto di Genova e l'Ungheria di InRail
Genova
È realizzato per conto di uno dei maggiori produttori mondiali di nerofumo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Maersk ordina a HHI sei portacontainer dual-fuel da 17.000 teu
Copenaghen
Potranno essere alimentate con metanolo verde e verranno prese in consegna nel 2025. Commessa del valore di 1,1 miliardi di dollari
La danese A.P. Møller-Mærsk ha ordinato alla società navalmeccanica sudcoreana Hyundai Heavy Industries
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'UNCTAD evidenzia l'importanza del rinnovo dell'accordo sul “corridoio del grano”
Ginevra
Sinora ha consentito l'esportazione attraverso i porti ucraini di quasi otto milioni di tonnellate di cereali e prodotti alimentari
PORTI
Soddisfazione di ESPO per il passaggio in Parlamento europeo dei fascicoli sulla decarbonizzazione del trasporto marittimo
Bruxelles
Preoccupazione dell'associazione dei porti europei per l'inclusione di requisiti vincolanti per la fornitura nei porti di ammoniaca e idrogeno
DOGANE
Rinnovati i vertici di Assocad
Lerici
Bruno Pisano confermato alla presidenza
PORTI
Pubblicato il rapporto del Mims che illustra gli interventi per lo sviluppo della portualità
Roma
775 milioni di euro per l'elettrificazione delle banchine
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
SAFETY & SECURITY
Cala ancora il numero di atti di pirateria contro le navi
Londra
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 se ne sono verificati 90. Crescita degli incidenti nel solo terzo trimestre
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Serata conviviale del Propeller Club di Genova sulle professionalità marittime genovesi
Genova
Si terrà il prossimo 26 ottobre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Contradictions at shipyards
(The Korea Times)
Korea seeks reform of shipbuilding industry's labor structure
(YONHAP News Agency)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile