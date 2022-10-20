testata inforMARE
21 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
04:36 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
Transport & Environment reiterates that the Gnl is not the solution for decarbonisation of shipping
According to the organization, the policy should also take this into account when deciding on energy security
Bruxelles
October 20, 2022
In 2030, shipping in Europe will have to be able to rely on more than 6.3 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas to supply its growing fleet of ships powered by this source of energy. It highlights a study by the non-governmental organisation Transport & Environment (T&E) specifying that this volume of Gnl needed for shipping in Europe is equivalent to seven million gas-heated homes and denouncing that it is betting on the passing on liquefied natural gas for the decarbonisation of shipping is an irresponsible choice in the framework of the energy crisis that is going through Europe and will only increase its dependence on fossil fuels.

"While in Europe, families are struggling to pay their energy bills," said Constance Dijkstra, head of T&E's Gnl campaign-the maritime sector is looking for new ways to burn gas. It is estimated that by 2030 almost a quarter of European shipping could work at Gnl, at a time when we should be looking for solutions to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. This must end. " Transport & Environment stressed that instead some political leaders and the shipping industry, which with air transport accounts for a significant share of carbon emissions, are pressing for liquefied natural gas to be used. is recognised as a "clean" alternative to conventional fuels while almost 80% per cent of the GNL currently used by European ships-it is in fact much worse for the climate than the fuels it replaces, in particular because of the release of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.

According to T&E, European politicians should also be concerned about the impact of this trend on energy security. The study shows that more than 200mila households could receive the necessary gas for the fleet of LNG-fuelled ships, which will increase significantly since around a quarter by 2030. of the energy needs of maritime transport could be based on this technology.

For T&E, this is the moment to block the trend of increasing the use of liquefied natural gas as a naval fuel : today, the majority of Gnl-powered ships are dedicated to transporting this. gas, but in the future other types of ships will be increasingly fuelled at Gnl. If only seven GNL-powered container ships were built in 2018 in 2018, there were 171 container ships in GNL that were ordered around the world.

"With limited gas reserves and rising prices, it becomes very risky for shipping companies to turn to gas," Dijkstra said. It is also a bad solution for the climate. The EU should abandon its plans to promote fossil gas in maritime transport and benefit green fuels based on hydrogen. "
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
L'AdSP dell'Adriatico Centrale ha presentato il proprio primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità
Ancona
Raccoglie quanto attuato nel 2021 coniugando sostenibilità economica, sociale e ambientale
LOGISTICA
Ruggerone (Assologistica): affrontare il tema dei costi della logistica per contenere l'onda inflattiva
Padova
Può essere fatto - ha specificato - solo congiuntamente con tutta la filiera, integrando anche la committenza
LOGISTICA
Patto di collaborazione per la promozione e lo sviluppo del Sistema Logistico Veneto
Padova
È stato sottoscritto dai rappresentanti dei porti di Venezia e Chioggia, degli interporti e degli aeroporti della regione
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Il Cargo Integrity Group ha aggiornato la sua guida rapida sul CTU Code
Londra
La norma è volta alla sicurezza della movimentazione e del caricamento dei container
PORTI
Partita la procedura per elettrificare le banchine del porto di La Spezia
La Spezia
Nei prossimi giorni il bando di gara relativo al primo lotto di interventi di realizzazione delle infrastrutture energetiche
PORTI
Porto di Livorno, avviata la prima fase della riorganizzazione delle aree della sponda est della Darsena Toscana
Livorno
Pubblicato il primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità dell'AdSP
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Nuovo servizio ferroviario tra il porto di Genova e l'Ungheria di InRail
Genova
È realizzato per conto di uno dei maggiori produttori mondiali di nerofumo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Maersk ordina a HHI sei portacontainer dual-fuel da 17.000 teu
Copenaghen
Potranno essere alimentate con metanolo verde e verranno prese in consegna nel 2025. Commessa del valore di 1,1 miliardi di dollari
La danese A.P. Møller-Mærsk ha ordinato alla società navalmeccanica sudcoreana Hyundai Heavy Industries
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'UNCTAD evidenzia l'importanza del rinnovo dell'accordo sul “corridoio del grano”
Ginevra
Sinora ha consentito l'esportazione attraverso i porti ucraini di quasi otto milioni di tonnellate di cereali e prodotti alimentari
PORTI
Soddisfazione di ESPO per il passaggio in Parlamento europeo dei fascicoli sulla decarbonizzazione del trasporto marittimo
Bruxelles
Preoccupazione dell'associazione dei porti europei per l'inclusione di requisiti vincolanti per la fornitura nei porti di ammoniaca e idrogeno
DOGANE
Rinnovati i vertici di Assocad
Lerici
Bruno Pisano confermato alla presidenza
PORTI
Pubblicato il rapporto del Mims che illustra gli interventi per lo sviluppo della portualità
Roma
775 milioni di euro per l'elettrificazione delle banchine
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
SAFETY & SECURITY
Cala ancora il numero di atti di pirateria contro le navi
Londra
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 se ne sono verificati 90. Crescita degli incidenti nel solo terzo trimestre
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Serata conviviale del Propeller Club di Genova sulle professionalità marittime genovesi
Genova
Si terrà il prossimo 26 ottobre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Contradictions at shipyards
(The Korea Times)
Korea seeks reform of shipbuilding industry's labor structure
(YONHAP News Agency)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile