New historical record of quarterly containerized traffic in the terminals of China's CMPort
In the July-September period of 2022, 35.3 million teu (+ 1.4%) were handled
Hong Kong
October 21, 2022
In the third quarter of this year, the port terminals of the Chinese group China Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) handled a record container traffic of 35.32 million teu, with a 1.4% percent progression on the corresponding period of 2021 when the previous quarterly historical record was set.
The new absolute peak was marked thanks to new records of containerized volumes being handled by both the group's Chinese port terminals, which amounted to 26.72 million teu (+ 1.4%), both from the CMPort's foreign terminals, which they handled 8.60 million teu (+ 1.2%), both records that previously had been scored in the third quarter of 2021.
In the first nine months of 2022, overall traffic was 101.60 million teu, with a slight growth of 0.2% percent over the same period last year, of which 76.11 million teu handled by Chinese terminals (-0.1% percent) and 25.49 million teu from the foreign terminals (+ 1.4%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher