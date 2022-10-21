CLIA Europe renews its commitment to the environment with the French ports of the Mediterranean

Yesterday in Marseille, at the event "Blue Maritime Summit Marseille Provence-Port & Sea Initiatives", the Undersecretary of State at the Sea, Hervé Berville, and the shipping companies operating in the Mediterranean that are part of the association crucieristic CLIA signed the "Charte Croisière Durable", a document that, through 13 measures, reaffirms the commitment of the cruise line companies to improve their environmental footprint in the Mediterranean.
The planned measures, in a geographical scope that for the first time includes all French ports in the Mediterranean, go beyond current regulations, anticipating, on a voluntary basis, measures that will not enter into force in the maritime industry until January 2025.