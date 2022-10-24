|hours 9.00
|Participating Registration
|
|Introduce the works
|
|On. Filippo Lombardi, Municipal of the City of Lugano, President LILF-Lugano International Logistics Forum
|
|Avv. Adriano A. Sala, President ASTAG Section Ticino
|9.30
|GREETINGS OF INSTITUTIONS
|
|On. Michele Foletti, Mayor of the City of Lugano
|
|Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa
|
|On. Gina La Mantia, President of the Grand Council of the Canton Ticino
|
|Giovanni Toti, President Region Liguria
|
|On. Alex Farinelli, National Counsellor
|
|Sen. Raffaella Paita, Head of Transport Italy Viva
|
|On. Edoardo Rixi, Responsible Transport League
|
|Gabriele Meucci, Consul General of Italy in Lugano
|
|Julien Stauffer, Counsellor of Embassy, Embassy of Switzerland
|10.45
|KEYNOTE SPEAKER
|
|Alessandro Salini, Webuild Administration Counsellor
|
|Paolo Emilio Signorini, AdSP President of the Western Ligurian Sea
|
|Stefano Messina, President Assshipowners
|11.45
|FIRST SESSION
|
|How to finance large infrastructure
|
|Introduces Massimo Ponzellini, Honorary President EIB
|
|Fabrizio Palenzona, President Prelios
|
|Remigio Ratti, Vice President Swiss Railvolution
|
|Gian Enzo Duci, Vice President Conftransporto-Confcommerce
|
|Silvia Rovere, President Assoreal
|12.30
|SECOND SESSION
|
|Maritime logistics in the global crisis 2020-2022
|
|Introduces : Giuseppe Bono, Member of the Address Committee Nomisma Mare
|
|Giulio Schenone, Counsellor of Administration of PSA Genoa Investments NV
|
|Ignazio Messina, CEO Ignazio Messina & C. Spa
|
|Gerardo Ghiliotto, CEO TRI Spa Savona
|
|Paolo Pessina, President Association Agents and Maritime Mediators of Genoa
|
|Vincenzo Romeo, CEO Nova Marine Carriers
|13.30
|Light lunch break
|14.30
|THIRD SESSION
|
|Key railway of reading competitiveness
|
|Introduce : On. Filippo Lombardi, President LILF
|
|Gianpiero Strisciuglio, CEO and Director General Mercitalia Logistics
|
|Christophe Mayor, Caper "Perspective Rail 2050" Federal Transport Office
|
|Désirée Baer, CEO SBB Cargo AG
|
|Cesare Rossini, President Foundation Slala
|15.30
|KEYNOTE SPEECH
|
|Gianfranco Sgro, Vice-President Kuehne + Nagel
|15.50
|FOURTH SESSION
|
|The intermodality on the North-South axis
|
|Introduce : Beni Kunz, Executive Board Member Hupac Group
|
|Angelo Betto, Director of Cippà Transport SA
|
|Marcello Di Caterina, Vice President ALIS
|
|Reto Jaussi, Director ASTAG
|
|Christoph Brutschin President SVS (Swiss Association for Navigation and Ports Management)
|16.45
|CONCLUSIONS : FINAL STATEMENT
|
|Moderates :
|
|Simone Gallotti (Secolo XIX-Genoa)
|
|Alessandro Chiara (CSR-Lugano)