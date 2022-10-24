|hours 9.00-9.40
|Genoa extraordinary. From the splendor to the rebirth, from Rubens to digital
|
|Institutional greetings
|
|Marco Bucci *, Mayor, Municipality of Genoa
|
|Modera and introduces : Riccardo Fuochi, President, The International Propeller Club-Port of Milan
|
|Testimonies :
|
|Giacomo Montanari, Historic of Art
|
|Andrés Blázquez Ceballos, Managing Director, Genoa Cricket and Football Club
|
|Contramm. Sergio Liardo, Director Marittimo, Capitanery of Porto Genova
|
|Francesco Maresca, Assessor at the Heritage, Porto, Mare and Fisheries, Municipality of Genoa
|9.40-11.30
|The port system and ligure logistics
|
|Main topics : La Liguria leads d' Italia and d' Europa; Ports and traffic : containers, bulk, bulk cargo, ro-ro; The available maritime links and the protagonists ; Terrestrial links
|
|Modera : Matteo Cantile, Journalist, Primochannel
|
|Introductory intervention
|
|Andrea Benveduti, Assessor to Economic Development, Region Liguria
|
|The Municipality of Genoa for companies : the Business Unit
|
|Mario Mascia, Assessor at the Urbanistics, Demanium Marittimo and Economic Development, Municipality of Genoa
|
|Davide Falteri, delegated adviser on new corporate settlements on the territory, Municipality of Genoa
|
|Global ingorgo : nodes start to loose
|
|Alessandro Panaro, Head of Maritime & Energy Department, SRM
|
|The liguri ports and traffic typologies : Genoa and Savona
|
|Laura Ghio, Executive Planning, Labor and Innovation, ADSP Mar Ligure West
|
|Energy and digital transition projects in the Port of Spezia
|
|Federica Montaresi, Head of Special Projects, Innovation and Institutional Relation, ADSP Mar Ligure Eastern
|
|TBA Title
|
|Alessandro Laghezza, President, Laghezza
|
|The available maritime links
|
|Alessandro Pitto, President, Fedespedi
|
|The land links of liguri ports and the remote backport system
|
|Giovanni Satta, Lecturer, University of Genoa
|
|Switzerland : what opportunities for the Liguri ports?
|
|Roberta Cippà Cavadini, Titular, Cippà Transport and Member, National Executive Board of Spedlogswiss
|11.30-13.00
|New development prospects for the Genovese logistics hub
|
|Main topics : The Green Logistics Valley ; Third Valico and extended retroport ; Digital Connections ;
|
|Introduces and moderates : Giampaolo Botta, Director General, Spediport
|
|Green Logistics Valley : a new perspective for the Valpolcevera
|
|Andrea Giachero, President, Spediport
|
|The unique project : Third Valico, node of Genoa and Campasso
|
|Calogero Mauceri, Commissioner Straordinary, Third Valico
|
|Predictive analytics, Smart Ports, and multimodal transport systems : driving factors to drive digital transformation and create value to freight forwarding and industrial logistics
|
|Luca Abatello, CEO, Circle Group
|
|The Ligure Digital Hub
|
|Alfredo Viglienzoni, Director of the Directorate of Technologies, Digitalisation and Smart city, Municipality of Genoa
|
|Conclusions
|
|Giovanni Toti *, President, Region Liguria
|13.00-14.15
|Networking lunch reserved (Restaurant Il Marin, Eataly)
|14.30-17.00
|Shipping and the logistics of the fresh in Liguria
|
|Main topics : The maritime traffic of fresh and refrigerated food ; The reefer infrastructure
|
|Trailers and containers on iron ; The park of refrigerated trailers in Liguria and in Italy
|
|Intermodal reefer terminals
|
|Modera : Giuseppe Guzzardi, Editorial Director, Casa Editrice La Fiaccola
|
|Food transport by sea
|
|Riccardo Martini *, Managing Director, DCS Tramaco
|
|Can fresh food products travel by train?
|
|Michele Silvestri, Supply Chain Manager, Molkerei Muller Italy
|
|The park of refrigerated trailers in Italy and in Liguria : White Paper OITAF
|
|Introduces : Clara Recozzi, President, Interdisciplinary Observatory Transport and Medication
|
|Data exhibition : Tiziana Altieri, ViceDirector, Vie & Transport
|
|Intermodal reefer terminals
|
|Giuseppe Acquaro, CEO, TERMINALS ITALY, FS Group
|18.00
|The exhibition Rubens and Genoa, Palazzo Ducale
|
|Confidential visit on invitation
|20.00
|Networking Dinner, Terrace Colombo
|
|Confidential visit on invitation