testata inforMARE
25 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
07:44 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Genoa the main conference of "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry"
The event is promoted by Spediporto, Region Liguria and International Propeller Clubs Port of Genoa
Genova
October 24, 2022
From Wednesday to next Friday in Genoa will be held "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry, Seaside Edition", the event promoted by Spediporto, Region Liguria and International Propeller Clubs Port of Genoa and organized by ClickUtility Team with patronage of the Municipality of Genoa and the collaboration of Liguria International. Illustrating the contents of the event, Spediporto's president, Andrea Giachero, stressed that " the time has come to resume the themes and topics that had been suspended in the limbo of the Covid. International relations, which have always been characteristic of the activity of Spediporto, will resume with a willingness to bring back to Genoa a renewed and renewed interest in investing and operating. Not only port and logistics, but also technology and start up design will characterize our seminarial meetings open to a wide audience, not exclusively of the sector. The city must be intrigued and participate. "

The main conference, scheduled on Thursday at the Aquarium's convention center, will be divided over three thematic sessions. Participation shall be free of charge and open to professional operators in the field after registration at https://www.smiseaside.it/ottieni-il-tuo-pass/ .


Programme of the conference on Thursday

hours 9.00-9.40 Genoa extraordinary. From the splendor to the rebirth, from Rubens to digital

Institutional greetings

Marco Bucci *, Mayor, Municipality of Genoa

Modera and introduces : Riccardo Fuochi, President, The International Propeller Club-Port of Milan

Testimonies :

Giacomo Montanari, Historic of Art

Andrés Blázquez Ceballos, Managing Director, Genoa Cricket and Football Club

Contramm. Sergio Liardo, Director Marittimo, Capitanery of Porto Genova

Francesco Maresca, Assessor at the Heritage, Porto, Mare and Fisheries, Municipality of Genoa
9.40-11.30 The port system and ligure logistics

Main topics : La Liguria leads d' Italia and d' Europa; Ports and traffic : containers, bulk, bulk cargo, ro-ro; The available maritime links and the protagonists ; Terrestrial links

Modera : Matteo Cantile, Journalist, Primochannel

Introductory intervention

Andrea Benveduti, Assessor to Economic Development, Region Liguria

The Municipality of Genoa for companies : the Business Unit

Mario Mascia, Assessor at the Urbanistics, Demanium Marittimo and Economic Development, Municipality of Genoa

Davide Falteri, delegated adviser on new corporate settlements on the territory, Municipality of Genoa

Global ingorgo : nodes start to loose

Alessandro Panaro, Head of Maritime & Energy Department, SRM

The liguri ports and traffic typologies : Genoa and Savona

Laura Ghio, Executive Planning, Labor and Innovation, ADSP Mar Ligure West

Energy and digital transition projects in the Port of Spezia

Federica Montaresi, Head of Special Projects, Innovation and Institutional Relation, ADSP Mar Ligure Eastern

TBA Title

Alessandro Laghezza, President, Laghezza

The available maritime links

Alessandro Pitto, President, Fedespedi

The land links of liguri ports and the remote backport system

Giovanni Satta, Lecturer, University of Genoa

Switzerland : what opportunities for the Liguri ports?

Roberta Cippà Cavadini, Titular, Cippà Transport and Member, National Executive Board of Spedlogswiss
11.30-13.00 New development prospects for the Genovese logistics hub

Main topics : The Green Logistics Valley ; Third Valico and extended retroport ; Digital Connections ;

Introduces and moderates : Giampaolo Botta, Director General, Spediport

Green Logistics Valley : a new perspective for the Valpolcevera

Andrea Giachero, President, Spediport

The unique project : Third Valico, node of Genoa and Campasso

Calogero Mauceri, Commissioner Straordinary, Third Valico

Predictive analytics, Smart Ports, and multimodal transport systems : driving factors to drive digital transformation and create value to freight forwarding and industrial logistics

Luca Abatello, CEO, Circle Group

The Ligure Digital Hub

Alfredo Viglienzoni, Director of the Directorate of Technologies, Digitalisation and Smart city, Municipality of Genoa

Conclusions

Giovanni Toti *, President, Region Liguria
13.00-14.15 Networking lunch reserved (Restaurant Il Marin, Eataly)
14.30-17.00 Shipping and the logistics of the fresh in Liguria

Main topics : The maritime traffic of fresh and refrigerated food ; The reefer infrastructure

Trailers and containers on iron ; The park of refrigerated trailers in Liguria and in Italy

Intermodal reefer terminals

Modera : Giuseppe Guzzardi, Editorial Director, Casa Editrice La Fiaccola

Food transport by sea

Riccardo Martini *, Managing Director, DCS Tramaco

Can fresh food products travel by train?

Michele Silvestri, Supply Chain Manager, Molkerei Muller Italy

The park of refrigerated trailers in Italy and in Liguria : White Paper OITAF

Introduces : Clara Recozzi, President, Interdisciplinary Observatory Transport and Medication

Data exhibition : Tiziana Altieri, ViceDirector, Vie & Transport

Intermodal reefer terminals

Giuseppe Acquaro, CEO, TERMINALS ITALY, FS Group
18.00 The exhibition Rubens and Genoa, Palazzo Ducale

Confidential visit on invitation
20.00 Networking Dinner, Terrace Colombo

Confidential visit on invitation
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
CROCIERE
MSC Crociere ha preso in consegna la nuova nave da crociera MSC World Europa
Saint-Nazaire
Costruita da Chantiers de l'Atlantique, dal prossimo anno sarà impiegata stabilmente nel Mediterraneo con partenze dall'Italia. Taglio della prima lamiera di “ MSC World America”
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Scioccante rapporto sulle discriminazioni, molestie e bullismo subito dalle donne che lavorano sulle navi
Londra
Sahi Gupta (WISTA India): le donne di mare meritano un ambiente di lavoro rispettoso e sicuro
WISTA International, Anglo Eastern, International Seafarers Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) e International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) hanno condotto un sondaggio on-line nell'ambito del settore marittimo dal quale emergono informazioni a dir ...
ISTITUZIONI
Premature le polemiche sul nuovo Ministero del Mare, afferma Legora De Feo, che comunque si dice «in attesa di capire bene» quali saranno le specifiche deleghe e competenze
Roma
Secondo il vice presidente di Uniport, la creazione del dicastero «testimonia la piena comprensione dell'importanza del sistema logistico e portuale nazionale»
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
La prima “grana” del nuovo governo: spiegare a Musumeci quali competenze avrà sul “Mare”
Roma
Se ne avrà, il secondo problema dell'esecutivo di Meloni sarà convincere Salvini a concedergliele
PORTI
MSC entra nel settore del rimorchio portuale comprando Rimorchiatori Mediterranei, il terzo operatore mondiale
Ginevra
La società, ceduta da Rimorchiatori Riuniti e DWS Infrastructure, ha una flotta di circa 170 mezzi navali e oltre mille dipendenti
Il gruppo armatoriale Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) ha acquisito l'intero capitale della società di rimorchio portuale Rimorchiatori Mediterranei sinora per il 65% in mano alla genovese Rimorchiatori Riuniti e per il 35% al fondo DWS Infrastructure (gruppo tedesco DWS). Il ...
CANTIERI NAVALI
SEA Europe, bisogna risolvere una volta per tutte la questione delle pratiche di dumping dei cantieri navali asiatici
Bruxelles
Accolto con favore il voto del Parlamento UE sul regolamento FuelEU Maritime
PORTI
Raccomandazioni di ESPO, FEPORT ed ETA affinché le norme sulla decarbonizzazione dello shipping non penalizzino la portualità europea
Bruxelles
Invito a non ampliare l'ambito di applicazione dell'EU ETS portando da 5.000 a 400 la soglia delle tsl delle navi
Le associazioni dei porti, dei terminalisti portuali e degli operatori di servizi di rimorchio europei temono che, nell'ambito delle iniziative “Fit for 55”, la possibile revisione dell'EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), il sistema di scambio di quote di emissione dell'Unione Europea, possa portare ad introdurre disposizioni che minino la competitività ...
PORTI
Traffico trimestrale in lieve flessione nel porto di Rotterdam
Rotterdam
Nel periodo luglio-settembre i carichi containerizzati sono diminuiti del -8,0%
Escludendo il periodo aprile-settembre dello scorso anno, quando l'attività aveva registrato un rialzo rispetto alla decisa flessione determinata nello stesso periodo del 2020 dalla pandemia di Covid-19 ...
CROCIERE
CLIA Europe rinnova il proprio impegno in tema di ambiente con i porti francesi del Mediterraneo
Marsiglia
Siglata la “Charte Croisière Durable”con il sottosegretario di Stato al Mare, Hervé Berville
PORTI
Nuovo record storico di traffico containerizzato trimestrale nei terminal della cinese CMPort
Hong Kong
Nel periodo luglio-settembre del 2022 sono stati movimentati 35,3 milioni di teu (+1,4%)
MEETINGS
Giovedì a Genova la conferenza principale di “Shipping, Forwarding&Logistics meet Industry”
Genova
L'evento è promosso da Spediporto, Regione Liguria e International Propeller Clubs Port of Genoa
MEETINGS
Mercoledì a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un Mare di Svizzera”
Lugano
Focus sullo spostamento in Europa del baricentro dei traffici merci, con il recupero della centralità del Mediterraneo e dei suoi porti
CROCIERE
Global Ports Holding gestirà il traffico crocieristico nella nazione insulare caraibica di Santa Lucia
Istanbul
Previsto anche il potenziamento delle infrastrutture dedicate
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
La Russia lancerà satelliti per garantire la sicurezza della navigazione sulla rotta artica
Vostochny
Trutnev: la rotta artica dovrà diventare il secondo corridoio di trasporto mondiale
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'UNCTAD evidenzia l'importanza del rinnovo dell'accordo sul “corridoio del grano”
Ginevra
Sinora ha consentito l'esportazione attraverso i porti ucraini di quasi otto milioni di tonnellate di cereali e prodotti alimentari
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
SAFETY & SECURITY
Cala ancora il numero di atti di pirateria contro le navi
Londra
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 se ne sono verificati 90. Crescita degli incidenti nel solo terzo trimestre
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Serata conviviale del Propeller Club di Genova sulle professionalità marittime genovesi
Genova
Si terrà il prossimo 26 ottobre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
EU warnte schon im Frühjahr vor Einstieg der Chinesen in den Hamburger Hafen
(Handelsblatt.com)
Contradictions at shipyards
(The Korea Times)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile