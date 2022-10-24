testata inforMARE
25 October 2022
Shocking report on discrimination, harassment and bullying right away from women working on ships
Sahi Gupta (WISTA India) : Women of the sea deserve a respectful and safe working environment
October 24, 2022
WISTA International, Anglo Eastern, International Seafarers Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) and International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have conducted an on-line survey within the maritime sector from which information is emerging at dir. shocking about gender discrimination against women who work on board ships, harassment on board and the acts of bullying that they suffer.

The results of the report "The Diversity Handbook" to be presented at the WISTA International Conference, which will be held next Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, attended by 1,128 sea women from 78 Countries, including mainly from the Philippines (399), United States (98), United Kingdom (57), South Africa (51), Brazil (47), India (41), Peru (36), Colombia (35) and Indonesia (35). The survey found that 60% percent of women reported that they had experienced gender discrimination on board ; 66% percent of the respondents agreed that their male colleagues had harassed and threatened colleges and 25% percent reported that in the maritime sector physical and sexual harassment are customary, occur on board and involve violations of privacy. Most of the interviewees, about 90% percent, work on cruise ships, the others on merchant ships.

13% of women claimed that they were approached offensively in a number of ways, while the majority of 70% claimed that it was their male colleagues who carried out such harassment on board. The survey highlighted that the vast majority of those who commit such crimes are seafood (88%), while other cases (11%) involve both men and women colleges and only about 1% percent are only about women. Only 13% percent of the respondents reported the harassment they suffered.

"There is," said Sanjam Sahi Gupta, founder of WISTA India and co-chair of the WISTA International Diversity Committee, commenting on the findings of the report-an urgent need to create a more diverse, inclusive maritime community and fair, with seafood women who deserve a respectful and safe working environment. The recent report revealed unacceptable figures, with women on board the ships suffering from gender discrimination, harassment and bullying. The shipping industry is at risk for a lack of staff, " said Sahi Gupta. In the next decade there will probably be an even greater need for skilled seafarers. One of the best and most effective strategies to stop the growing disparity is the adoption of inclusive gender policies within a safe working culture. "
CROCIERE
MSC Crociere ha preso in consegna la nuova nave da crociera MSC World Europa
Saint-Nazaire
Costruita da Chantiers de l'Atlantique, dal prossimo anno sarà impiegata stabilmente nel Mediterraneo con partenze dall'Italia. Taglio della prima lamiera di “ MSC World America”
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Scioccante rapporto sulle discriminazioni, molestie e bullismo subito dalle donne che lavorano sulle navi
Londra
Sahi Gupta (WISTA India): le donne di mare meritano un ambiente di lavoro rispettoso e sicuro
WISTA International, Anglo Eastern, International Seafarers Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) e International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) hanno condotto un sondaggio on-line nell'ambito del settore marittimo dal quale emergono informazioni a dir ...
ISTITUZIONI
Premature le polemiche sul nuovo Ministero del Mare, afferma Legora De Feo, che comunque si dice «in attesa di capire bene» quali saranno le specifiche deleghe e competenze
Roma
Secondo il vice presidente di Uniport, la creazione del dicastero «testimonia la piena comprensione dell'importanza del sistema logistico e portuale nazionale»
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
La prima “grana” del nuovo governo: spiegare a Musumeci quali competenze avrà sul “Mare”
Roma
Se ne avrà, il secondo problema dell'esecutivo di Meloni sarà convincere Salvini a concedergliele
PORTI
MSC entra nel settore del rimorchio portuale comprando Rimorchiatori Mediterranei, il terzo operatore mondiale
Ginevra
La società, ceduta da Rimorchiatori Riuniti e DWS Infrastructure, ha una flotta di circa 170 mezzi navali e oltre mille dipendenti
Il gruppo armatoriale Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) ha acquisito l'intero capitale della società di rimorchio portuale Rimorchiatori Mediterranei sinora per il 65% in mano alla genovese Rimorchiatori Riuniti e per il 35% al fondo DWS Infrastructure (gruppo tedesco DWS). Il ...
CANTIERI NAVALI
SEA Europe, bisogna risolvere una volta per tutte la questione delle pratiche di dumping dei cantieri navali asiatici
Bruxelles
Accolto con favore il voto del Parlamento UE sul regolamento FuelEU Maritime
PORTI
Raccomandazioni di ESPO, FEPORT ed ETA affinché le norme sulla decarbonizzazione dello shipping non penalizzino la portualità europea
Bruxelles
Invito a non ampliare l'ambito di applicazione dell'EU ETS portando da 5.000 a 400 la soglia delle tsl delle navi
Le associazioni dei porti, dei terminalisti portuali e degli operatori di servizi di rimorchio europei temono che, nell'ambito delle iniziative “Fit for 55”, la possibile revisione dell'EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), il sistema di scambio di quote di emissione dell'Unione Europea, possa portare ad introdurre disposizioni che minino la competitività ...
PORTI
Traffico trimestrale in lieve flessione nel porto di Rotterdam
Rotterdam
Nel periodo luglio-settembre i carichi containerizzati sono diminuiti del -8,0%
Escludendo il periodo aprile-settembre dello scorso anno, quando l'attività aveva registrato un rialzo rispetto alla decisa flessione determinata nello stesso periodo del 2020 dalla pandemia di Covid-19 ...
CROCIERE
CLIA Europe rinnova il proprio impegno in tema di ambiente con i porti francesi del Mediterraneo
Marsiglia
Siglata la “Charte Croisière Durable”con il sottosegretario di Stato al Mare, Hervé Berville
PORTI
Nuovo record storico di traffico containerizzato trimestrale nei terminal della cinese CMPort
Hong Kong
Nel periodo luglio-settembre del 2022 sono stati movimentati 35,3 milioni di teu (+1,4%)
MEETINGS
Giovedì a Genova la conferenza principale di “Shipping, Forwarding&Logistics meet Industry”
Genova
L'evento è promosso da Spediporto, Regione Liguria e International Propeller Clubs Port of Genoa
MEETINGS
Mercoledì a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un Mare di Svizzera”
Lugano
Focus sullo spostamento in Europa del baricentro dei traffici merci, con il recupero della centralità del Mediterraneo e dei suoi porti
CROCIERE
Global Ports Holding gestirà il traffico crocieristico nella nazione insulare caraibica di Santa Lucia
Istanbul
Previsto anche il potenziamento delle infrastrutture dedicate
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
La Russia lancerà satelliti per garantire la sicurezza della navigazione sulla rotta artica
Vostochny
Trutnev: la rotta artica dovrà diventare il secondo corridoio di trasporto mondiale
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'UNCTAD evidenzia l'importanza del rinnovo dell'accordo sul “corridoio del grano”
Ginevra
Sinora ha consentito l'esportazione attraverso i porti ucraini di quasi otto milioni di tonnellate di cereali e prodotti alimentari
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Serata conviviale del Propeller Club di Genova sulle professionalità marittime genovesi
Genova
Si terrà il prossimo 26 ottobre
EU warnte schon im Frühjahr vor Einstieg der Chinesen in den Hamburger Hafen
(Handelsblatt.com)
Contradictions at shipyards
(The Korea Times)
