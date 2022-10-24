testata inforMARE
CRUISES
MSC Cruere has taken delivery of the new cruise ship MSC World Europe
Built by Chantiers de l' Atlantique, it will be employed in the Mediterranean in the Mediterranean with departures from Italy next year. Cutting the first sheet of " MSC World America "
Saint-Nazaire
October 24, 2022
Today MSC Cruere, at the French shipyard Chantiers de l' Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, has taken delivery of the new cruise ship MSC World Europe that starting from next year the company will permanently employ in the Mediterranean with departures from Italy. The ship, which is 215,863 tons of gross tonnage, is 333.3 meters long, 47.0 meters wide and can accommodate 6,762 passengers in 2,626 cabins. With the delivery of MSC World Europe The first of the liquefied natural gas company, the company's fleet of 20 ships, confirmed MSC Cruciere as the world's third largest cruise group, a fleet in which the next December will make its own entry another new vessel : the MSC Seascape .

The company highlighted that MSC World Europe is the world's best-performing cruise ship from the environmental point of view thanks to the adoption of numerous innovations, including fuel cell technology, capable of significantly reducing the impact on the environment by eliminating almost entirely the emissions of air pollutants, including sulphur oxides and fine dust, and also greatly reducing nitrogen oxides and CO2 emissions by up to 25%.

Relatively to solid oxide fuel cell technology (SOFC) powered by liquefied natural gas that is endowed with MSC World Europe , the company explained that the ship mounts a 150-kilowatt SOFC prototype that will use LNG to produce electricity and heat on board in a highly efficient way through an electrochemical reaction and has highlighted that this will constitute a testbed to accelerate the development of fuel cell technology for contemporary cruise ships, offering the potential to enable hybrid propulsion solutions in the future.

"We anticipate that SOFC will reduce greenhouse gas emissions substantially compared to conventional LNG engine, without producing nitrogen oxides," said Linden Coppell, vice president of the Sustainability and ESG division of MSC Cruciere. sulfur oxides or fine particles. It also has the advantage of being compatible not only with LNG, but also with low-and zero-carbon fuels such as green methanol, ammonia and hydrogen. In the future we could also move on to synthetic LNG or other non-carbon-based alternative fuels. "

"We have chosen LNG," said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the MSC Group's Cruciere division-because it is the cleanest marine fuel currently available, a transition fuel in sight. of the procurement and use of synthetic LNG or other non-carbon-based alternative fuels as soon as they are available on a large scale. "

MSC Cruciere has made it known, among other things, that MSC World Europe is equipped with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system that reduces NOx emissions by 90% when LNG is not available and the ship is to operate with marine gasoil. In addition, like all new constructions of MSC Cruciere, the ship is equipped with ground supply, which allows the use of the cold ironing facilities in the ports that are equipped with minimizing the use of engines in port airports.

" This ship is the result of more than four years of collaboration between us, Chantiers de l' Atlantique and a number of leading suppliers in the field of next-generation environmental and maritime technologies, and together with the thousands of hours of training for those operating both on board and in ports. "Now more than ever, we need an even closer collaboration with suppliers, governments and all stakeholders to continue our investments and move further towards the future of zero emissions," said Vago. we wish. "The innovative technologies developed for our ships can benefit the entire company, in addition to the cruise and shipping industries in general," he said.

Today in Saint-Nazaire it was also celebrated the "shear of the sheet" of the second "World Class" ship, which will be called MSC World America and, when it comes into service in 2025, it will be destined for the North American market. MSC World America will be the fourth new flagship ship to be employed in this region.
