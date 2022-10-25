testata inforMARE
26 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
02:37 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
In the third quarter, traffic in the container terminals of DP World increased by 1.5% percent
In the first nine months of 2022, growth + was 2.0% percent
Dubai
October 25, 2022
In the third quarter of this year the port terminals of the DP World group in Dubai handled container traffic of 20.1 million teu, with a 1.5% percent growth over the same period in 2021 that was alleviated by the downturn in the -2.6% of the volumes handled by the group's terminals in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, amounting to 7.8 million teu, of which 3.5 million uneventful teu were in the port of Jebel Ali (+ 2.0%). On the rise, however, the traffic handled by the terminals in Asia and the Pacific, rose to 9.1 million teu (+ 2.6%), as well as traffic in the terminals in the Americas and Australia, attested to 3.1 million teu (+ 9.3%).

In the first nine months of 2022, the total was 59.5 million teu, an increase of 2.0% percent on the corresponding period last year, of which 26.8 million teu handled in the ports of Asia and the Pacific (+ 2.8%), 24.0 million teu from the terminals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (-0.3%) and 8.8 million teu in the ports of the Americas and Australia (+ 6.1%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
Filt e Uilt, respingiamo tutti i tentativi di autoproduzione nelle operazioni portuali
Roma
Ribadita la necessità di regolamentare le operazioni a bordo nave per tutelare la sicurezza dei lavoratori
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'ICS propone di creare un fondo per incentivare l'uso di fuel navali a basse emissioni
Londra
Verrebbe finanziato con un contributo obbligatorio per tonnellata di CO2 emessa dalle navi e le risorse verrebbero utilizzate per premiare le navi che tagliano le loro emissioni
INDUSTRIA
Prosegue la sostenuta crescita dei ricavi e dei nuovi ordini registrati da Wärstilä
Helsinki
Utile operativo trimestrale di segno negativo a causa dei costi (75 milioni) correlati alla chiusura dello stabilimento di Trieste
CROCIERE
MSC Crociere ha preso in consegna la nuova nave da crociera MSC World Europa
Saint-Nazaire
Costruita da Chantiers de l'Atlantique, dal prossimo anno sarà impiegata stabilmente nel Mediterraneo con partenze dall'Italia. Taglio della prima lamiera di “ MSC World America”
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
La prima “grana” del nuovo governo: spiegare a Musumeci quali competenze avrà sul “Mare”
Roma
Se ne avrà, il secondo problema dell'esecutivo di Meloni sarà convincere Salvini a concedergliele
Sabato al Quirinale il nuovo governo presieduto da Giorgia Meloni e formato da 24 ministri ha prestato giuramento nelle mani del presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella. Matteo Salvini è stato posto alla guida del Ministero delle Infrastrutture e della Mobilità ...
ISTITUZIONI
Premature le polemiche sul nuovo Ministero del Mare, afferma Legora De Feo, che comunque si dice «in attesa di capire bene» quali saranno le specifiche deleghe e competenze
Roma
Secondo il vice presidente di Uniport, la creazione del dicastero «testimonia la piena comprensione dell'importanza del sistema logistico e portuale nazionale»
PORTI
MSC entra nel settore del rimorchio portuale comprando Rimorchiatori Mediterranei, il terzo operatore mondiale
Ginevra
La società, ceduta da Rimorchiatori Riuniti e DWS Infrastructure, ha una flotta di circa 170 mezzi navali e oltre mille dipendenti
CANTIERI NAVALI
SEA Europe, bisogna risolvere una volta per tutte la questione delle pratiche di dumping dei cantieri navali asiatici
Bruxelles
Accolto con favore il voto del Parlamento UE sul regolamento FuelEU Maritime
LOGISTICA
Nel terzo trimestre i ricavi di Kuehne + Nagel sono aumentati del +13,5%
Schindellegi
Calo dei volumi di spedizioni marittime (-4,9%) ed aeree (-7,0%)
LOGISTICA
Prosegue il rallentamento del trend di crescita dei ricavi di UPS
Atlanta
Nel terzo trimestre del 2022 l'azienda ha comunque registrato un volume d'affari record per questo periodo dell'anno
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico nei container terminal di DP World è aumentato del +1,5%
Dubai
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 la crescita + stata del +2,0%
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Scioccante rapporto sulle discriminazioni, molestie e bullismo subito dalle donne che lavorano sulle navi
Londra
Sahi Gupta (WISTA India): le donne di mare meritano un ambiente di lavoro rispettoso e sicuro
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
SAFETY & SECURITY
Cala ancora il numero di atti di pirateria contro le navi
Londra
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 se ne sono verificati 90. Crescita degli incidenti nel solo terzo trimestre
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Serata conviviale del Propeller Club di Genova sulle professionalità marittime genovesi
Genova
Si terrà il prossimo 26 ottobre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
EU warnte schon im Frühjahr vor Einstieg der Chinesen in den Hamburger Hafen
(Handelsblatt.com)
Contradictions at shipyards
(The Korea Times)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile