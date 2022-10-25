In the third quarter, traffic in the container terminals of DP World increased by 1.5% percent

In the third quarter of this year the port terminals of the DP World group in Dubai handled container traffic of 20.1 million teu, with a 1.5% percent growth over the same period in 2021 that was alleviated by the downturn in the -2.6% of the volumes handled by the group's terminals in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, amounting to 7.8 million teu, of which 3.5 million uneventful teu were in the port of Jebel Ali (+ 2.0%). On the rise, however, the traffic handled by the terminals in Asia and the Pacific, rose to 9.1 million teu (+ 2.6%), as well as traffic in the terminals in the Americas and Australia, attested to 3.1 million teu (+ 9.3%).
In the first nine months of 2022, the total was 59.5 million teu, an increase of 2.0% percent on the corresponding period last year, of which 26.8 million teu handled in the ports of Asia and the Pacific (+ 2.8%), 24.0 million teu from the terminals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (-0.3%) and 8.8 million teu in the ports of the Americas and Australia (+ 6.1%).