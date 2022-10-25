The slowdown in UPS's revenue growth trend is continuing

In the third quarter of this year, the sales growth trend of the American express delivery group UPS, business volume that was 24.16 billion in the period, rose 4.2% percent in the third quarter, the report said. quarter of 2021, which nevertheless results in the highest ever for this time of year. The 4.2% increase was generated by the record values for the third quarter of the year recorded by the revenues produced by the national express delivery segment, which totaled 15.37 billion (+ 8.2%), and the revenues generated by the international express deliveries, which amounted to 4.80 billion (+ 1.7%), while revenues from other solutions for supply chain decreased by -6.3% percent falling to 3.99 billion.
Operating profit stood at 3.11 billion dollars (+ 7.5%), with contributions of 1.67 billion from domestic express deliveries (+ 18.4%), 997 million from international express deliveries (-5.1%) and 450 million from other logistics services (+ 2.7%). UPS closed in the third quarter of 2022 with a net profit of 2.58 billion (+ 10.9%).
In the first nine months of this year, the group's revenues stood at 73.30 billion, an increase of 5.5% percent over the same period in 2021 and with an increase of 45.96 billion from domestic express deliveries (+ 7.8%), up from 14.75 billion. from international express deliveries (+ 4.3%) and 12.60 billion from other activities (-1.2%). Operating profit amounted to 9.90 billion (+ 11.0%) and net profit to 8.09 billion (-17.4%).