In the third quarter, Kuehne + Nagel's revenues increased by 13.5% percent

In the third quarter of 2022, the growth of the net income of the Swiss logistics group Kuehne + Nagel, which stood at 9.97 billion Swiss francs (10.2 billion), was further slowed, as it represents an increase in the + 13.5% on the same quarter of last year and is the highest ever recorded by the company at this time of year. Record for the July-September period that was achieved thanks to record values marked by both the net revenues generated by shipping shipments, which totaled 4.97 billion francs (+ 27.3%), and by the revenues produced by air shipments, amounted to 2.79 billion (+ 7.3%), which from net revenues from terrestrial shipments operated by the group, results of 983 million francs (+ 6.6%).
The rise in net turnover was achieved despite the decline in the volumes of eventful shipments in the third quarter of this year, with the shipping shipments resulting in 1.13 million container teu (-4.9%) and shipments aerial at 543mila tonnes (-7, 0).
Record values for the third quarter were also recorded by EBITDA and EBIT, results equal respectively to 1.11 billion (+ 14.2%) and 324 million francs (+ 17.1%), as well as from net profit that was 688 million francs (+ 19.0%).