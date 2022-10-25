Filt and Uilt, we reject all attempts at self-production in port operations

The national secretariats of Filt-Cgil and Uiltransport denounce that the GNV shipping company would be persevering "in an attempt to entrust its seafarers with port operations" and " is promoting a legal battle against the specifications provisions of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea ". "All attempts at unregulated self-production should be rejected with determination so that there may be, not only the respect of the specific law, but also the recognition of the law," said the National Secretary of the Filt Cgil. of non-inferior working conditions, both under the regulatory and economic profile, to the national collective agreement of ports. " Associating himself with the complaint, UilTransport specified that "for these reasons we will undertake all initiatives that can lead to the enactment of the art.199bis implementing decree to defend the right to work in safety".
"There are now many regulatory and legislative references that clarify who should be occupying port operations on board ships," UilTransport said. This notwithstanding the continued forcing of shipowners that by leveraging the weaknesses of the Port System Authority pretend to carry out in the house through its maritime workers the work of the port workers who impinge also on aspects related to safety at work. "This issue is still pending with the previous government that still generates insecurity."
Uiltransport recalled that "at the international level, too, this theme was placed and on February 22, 2018 the agreement on the Docker Clause between ITF and the international representation of the Join Negotiating Group (JNG) shipowners was realized." further acknowledged the correctness of the current rules in Italy further strengthened by art.199 bis of Law 77/2020. A law that has further delineated and clarified when it is possible to resort to the self-production of services and port operations even if, to date, we are waiting for the relevant implementing decree that the MIMS, at a distance of two years, has not still provided to enact. "
The National Secretary of Filt Cgil remarked the need to reserve working activities for those with the skills to execute them : "the work of the dockworkers, the port workers and the work of seafarers to the workers" maritime. And for this reason-he added-we openly stand in support of our facilities in Genoa and the AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea in the actions that they intend to promote in support of this delicate dispute whose lapses they have not borders. Consequently, we do not rule out undertaking national initiatives that may lead the government to issue the Implementing Decree of Article 199 of the Relaunch Decree and at the same time give practical evidence of the determination with which the workers of the ports are capable of defending their work and asserting their rights. "