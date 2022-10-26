testata inforMARE
26 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
18:01 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
In September, freight traffic in Chinese seaports increased by 3.0% percent
The only international traffic in all ports has fallen globally by -3.5% percent
Pechino
October 26, 2022
Last month, Chinese ports handled 1.31 billion tonnes of cargo, an increase of 1.6% percent on September 2021. Last month's figure, made known by China's National Bureau of Statistics, was a -0.3% percent decline in September 2020 when China's port activity was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and a 8.6% percent increase in the September 2019 when the health crisis had not yet begun.

In September 2022 alone international traffic handled by Chinese ports amounted to 373.9 million tons of cargoes, with a -3.5% percent decline on September 2021, a -6.7% percent decline in September 2020 and a 1.1% percent increase in September 2019.

Also last month, China's seaports alone handled 843.2 million tonnes of cargo, with progressions of 3.0%, + 1.4% and 7.3% respectively over the months of September of 2021, 2020 and 2019.

In the first nine months of 2022 total traffic was 11.55 billion tons of cargo, with increases of 0.1% percent, + 8.9% and 12.2% percent respectively on the corresponding periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019, of which 3.42 billion of international freight alone (-3.3%, + 1.6% and 5.9% respectively) and 7.53 billion tons of total handling from seaports alone (+ 0.9%, + 7.2% and 10.0%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
TIL (gruppo MSC) amplierà la propria rete di container terminal nordamericani realizzandone uno a Baltimora
Baltimora
Verrà costruito sulla penisola di Coke Point
PORTI
Il governo tedesco vieta a COSCO Shipping Ports di acquisire il 35% di CTT, imponendo una soglia inferiore al 25%
Berlino
Posti una serie di altri vincoli
PORTI
Porti di Genova e Savona-Vado, approvata la prima fase del piano di prepensionamento di lavoratori di CULMV e CULP
Genova
L'AdSP finanzia il provvedimento con 1,82 milioni di euro a cui si aggiunge un milione dall'INPS
INDUSTRIA
Konecranes registra un record trimestrale di ordini per la consegna di mezzi portuali
Hyvinkää
Positive le performance finanziarie del periodo luglio-settembre
La finlandese Konecranes, che produce mezzi per il sollevamento e la movimentazione di carichi, ha ...
PORTI
A settembre il traffico delle merci nei porti marittimi cinesi è aumentato del +3,0%
Pechino
Il solo traffico internazionale in tutti i porti è calato globalmente del -3,5%
PORTI
Filt e Uilt, respingiamo tutti i tentativi di autoproduzione nelle operazioni portuali
Roma
Ribadita la necessità di regolamentare le operazioni a bordo nave per tutelare la sicurezza dei lavoratori
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'ICS propone di creare un fondo per incentivare l'uso di fuel navali a basse emissioni
Londra
Verrebbe finanziato con un contributo obbligatorio per tonnellata di CO2 emessa dalle navi e le risorse verrebbero utilizzate per premiare le navi che tagliano le loro emissioni
LOGISTICA
Borriello confermato alla presidenza di Fedespedi Giovani
Milano
È presidente della rappresentanza giovanile della federazione dal 2019
INDUSTRIA
Nel terzo trimestre i nuovi ordini alla Cargotec sono aumentati del +16,4%
Helsinki
I ricavi sono cresciuti del +26,6%
PORTI
Roberto Bunicci è il nuovo presidente di Fedepiloti
Roma
Subentra a Leo Morolla. Vice presidente è stato nominato Fabio Pagano
LOGISTICA
Nel terzo trimestre i ricavi di Kuehne + Nagel sono aumentati del +13,5%
Schindellegi
Calo dei volumi di spedizioni marittime (-4,9%) ed aeree (-7,0%)
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
CANTIERI NAVALI
SEA Europe, bisogna risolvere una volta per tutte la questione delle pratiche di dumping dei cantieri navali asiatici
Bruxelles
Accolto con favore il voto del Parlamento UE sul regolamento FuelEU Maritime
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Serata conviviale del Propeller Club di Genova sulle professionalità marittime genovesi
Genova
Si terrà il prossimo 26 ottobre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
EU warnte schon im Frühjahr vor Einstieg der Chinesen in den Hamburger Hafen
(Handelsblatt.com)
Contradictions at shipyards
(The Korea Times)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile