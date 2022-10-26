In September, freight traffic in Chinese seaports increased by 3.0% percent

Last month, Chinese ports handled 1.31 billion tonnes of cargo, an increase of 1.6% percent on September 2021. Last month's figure, made known by China's National Bureau of Statistics, was a -0.3% percent decline in September 2020 when China's port activity was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and a 8.6% percent increase in the September 2019 when the health crisis had not yet begun.
In September 2022 alone international traffic handled by Chinese ports amounted to 373.9 million tons of cargoes, with a -3.5% percent decline on September 2021, a -6.7% percent decline in September 2020 and a 1.1% percent increase in September 2019.
Also last month, China's seaports alone handled 843.2 million tonnes of cargo, with progressions of 3.0%, + 1.4% and 7.3% respectively over the months of September of 2021, 2020 and 2019.
In the first nine months of 2022 total traffic was 11.55 billion tons of cargo, with increases of 0.1% percent, + 8.9% and 12.2% percent respectively on the corresponding periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019, of which 3.42 billion of international freight alone (-3.3%, + 1.6% and 5.9% respectively) and 7.53 billion tons of total handling from seaports alone (+ 0.9%, + 7.2% and 10.0%).