Konecranes records a quarterly record of orders for the delivery of port means

Finland's Konecranes, which produces means of lifting and handling cargoes, filed the third quarter of 2022 with a firm improvement in financial performance and, in particular, with a notable increase in the value of the new orders driven by those related to the port means. In the period, the company posted revenue of 884.6 million euros, an increase of 14.3% percent in the third quarter of 2021, of which 273.3 million (+ 7.0% percent) generated from the marketing of its own port-use means. Operating profit amounted to 91.5 million euros (+ 83.4%), with a supply of 25.1 million (+ 67.3%) from the means for the port sector. The pre-tax profit was 83.4 million euros (+ 93.5%) and net profit of 60.0 million (+ 91.1%).
In the third quarter of this year Konecranes acquired new orders for a total value of 1.01 billion euros (+ 41.9%), of which a record share of 453.6 million (+ 115.8%) related to the means of port use. As of September 30, the value of the firm's order book was 3.05 billion euros (+ 52.8%), of which 1.59 billion was related to the port means (+ 65.7%).
In the first nine months of 2022, revenues stood globally at 2.34 billion euros, an increase of 4.8% percent over the same period last year, of which 686.6 million (-6.6% percent) were relatively at port means alone. Operating profit was 120.2 million (-10.3%), with a contribution of 15.7 million from the port means (-66.0%), the pre-tax profit of 91.7 million (-17.2%) and the net profit of 66.0 million euros (-15.6%).
In the first nine months of this year, the value of the new orders totalled 3.05 billion euros (+ 33.6%), of which 1.28 billion (+ 69.4%) of means of port use.