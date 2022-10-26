Ports of Genoa and Savona-Going, approved the first phase of the CULMV and CULP's early retirement plan of workers

Today the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the implementation of the first phase of the early retirement plan (pursuant to paragraph 15 of Article 17 of Law 84/94) for 27 partner workers of the port companies CULMV and CULP of Genoa and Savona-I am going that they are results entitled to early retirement for the first "window" of exit relating to 2022. The plan had been approved by the Management Committee in March and today's deliberation represents its first implementation.
The AdSP has disclosed that since April, the two port companies, assisted by the competent offices of the port agency, have started an interlocution journey with the Ministry of Labor that ended in August with the subscription of the "expansion contracts"-first such action applied by an AdSP at the national level-by the CULMV and CULP, the territorially competent union secretariats and corporate trade union representations. Both agreements provide for two "windows" of exit, on November 30, 2022 and November 30, 2023, for the affected workers who mature the requirements within five years. Subsequently, applications for the early retirement of workers having the requirements were submitted to the INPS.
By today's deliberation the Management Committee authorized the AdSP to recognise the amounts planned for the period 2022-2027, for an overall value of EUR 1.82 million, as funding of the incentive measures for retirement of the workers placed in the "expansion contracts". The approved funding will be based on co-financing by INPS for an amount equal to approximately one million euros.