testata inforMARE
26 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
18:02 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
Ports of Genoa and Savona-Going, approved the first phase of the CULMV and CULP's early retirement plan of workers
The ADP is financing the measure with 1.82 million euros, adding one million euros from the INPS
Genova
October 26, 2022
Today the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the implementation of the first phase of the early retirement plan (pursuant to paragraph 15 of Article 17 of Law 84/94) for 27 partner workers of the port companies CULMV and CULP of Genoa and Savona-I am going that they are results entitled to early retirement for the first "window" of exit relating to 2022. The plan had been approved by the Management Committee in March and today's deliberation represents its first implementation.

The AdSP has disclosed that since April, the two port companies, assisted by the competent offices of the port agency, have started an interlocution journey with the Ministry of Labor that ended in August with the subscription of the "expansion contracts"-first such action applied by an AdSP at the national level-by the CULMV and CULP, the territorially competent union secretariats and corporate trade union representations. Both agreements provide for two "windows" of exit, on November 30, 2022 and November 30, 2023, for the affected workers who mature the requirements within five years. Subsequently, applications for the early retirement of workers having the requirements were submitted to the INPS.

By today's deliberation the Management Committee authorized the AdSP to recognise the amounts planned for the period 2022-2027, for an overall value of EUR 1.82 million, as funding of the incentive measures for retirement of the workers placed in the "expansion contracts". The approved funding will be based on co-financing by INPS for an amount equal to approximately one million euros.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
TIL (gruppo MSC) amplierà la propria rete di container terminal nordamericani realizzandone uno a Baltimora
Baltimora
Verrà costruito sulla penisola di Coke Point
PORTI
Il governo tedesco vieta a COSCO Shipping Ports di acquisire il 35% di CTT, imponendo una soglia inferiore al 25%
Berlino
Posti una serie di altri vincoli
PORTI
Porti di Genova e Savona-Vado, approvata la prima fase del piano di prepensionamento di lavoratori di CULMV e CULP
Genova
L'AdSP finanzia il provvedimento con 1,82 milioni di euro a cui si aggiunge un milione dall'INPS
INDUSTRIA
Konecranes registra un record trimestrale di ordini per la consegna di mezzi portuali
Hyvinkää
Positive le performance finanziarie del periodo luglio-settembre
La finlandese Konecranes, che produce mezzi per il sollevamento e la movimentazione di carichi, ha ...
PORTI
A settembre il traffico delle merci nei porti marittimi cinesi è aumentato del +3,0%
Pechino
Il solo traffico internazionale in tutti i porti è calato globalmente del -3,5%
PORTI
Filt e Uilt, respingiamo tutti i tentativi di autoproduzione nelle operazioni portuali
Roma
Ribadita la necessità di regolamentare le operazioni a bordo nave per tutelare la sicurezza dei lavoratori
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'ICS propone di creare un fondo per incentivare l'uso di fuel navali a basse emissioni
Londra
Verrebbe finanziato con un contributo obbligatorio per tonnellata di CO2 emessa dalle navi e le risorse verrebbero utilizzate per premiare le navi che tagliano le loro emissioni
LOGISTICA
Borriello confermato alla presidenza di Fedespedi Giovani
Milano
È presidente della rappresentanza giovanile della federazione dal 2019
INDUSTRIA
Nel terzo trimestre i nuovi ordini alla Cargotec sono aumentati del +16,4%
Helsinki
I ricavi sono cresciuti del +26,6%
PORTI
Roberto Bunicci è il nuovo presidente di Fedepiloti
Roma
Subentra a Leo Morolla. Vice presidente è stato nominato Fabio Pagano
LOGISTICA
Nel terzo trimestre i ricavi di Kuehne + Nagel sono aumentati del +13,5%
Schindellegi
Calo dei volumi di spedizioni marittime (-4,9%) ed aeree (-7,0%)
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
CANTIERI NAVALI
SEA Europe, bisogna risolvere una volta per tutte la questione delle pratiche di dumping dei cantieri navali asiatici
Bruxelles
Accolto con favore il voto del Parlamento UE sul regolamento FuelEU Maritime
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Serata conviviale del Propeller Club di Genova sulle professionalità marittime genovesi
Genova
Si terrà il prossimo 26 ottobre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
EU warnte schon im Frühjahr vor Einstieg der Chinesen in den Hamburger Hafen
(Handelsblatt.com)
Contradictions at shipyards
(The Korea Times)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile