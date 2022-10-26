Roberto Bunicci is the new president of Fedepilots

Commander Roberto Bunicci, chief pilot of the Corporate Pilots of the Port of Ravenna, is the new president of the Italian Pilots ' Federation of the Ports. The appointment was deliberated by the governing council of Fedepilots reuniting on Monday in Rome. Bunicci, already vice president in charge of the Corporation, undergoes Commander Leo Morolla who was discharged from office last week. In the role of vice president the governing council appointed Commander Fabio Pagano, pilot of the Corporate Pilots of the Port of Livorno.
"I take the honour and the burden of representing the category of pilots I have been a part of since 1997, with the recruitment in the Corps Pilots Ravenna, which has been a formidable gym of piloting activities for me," Bunicci said. typology of ships, in the only real port of Italy. Port, which is currently in maximum ferment for the launch of the big jobs of the port HUB, the new cruise terminal and the nascent LNG offshore plant, which will receive methanieres in place of Russian gas. Before then-Bunicci recalled-I had a career in the Italian mercantile navy, reaching the rank of commander. "
"I know well-the new president of Fedepilots-the value of piloting in all the ports of the world and in special ways of Italy, where they manage to combine security and operations, for which I believe, by increasing the first one." reflects on the second. Not by chance the most efficient ports are also the most secure, and vice versa. The indices of incidentality in Italy, are among the lowest and the service responds to an intrinsic and verified logic of economicity. The Italian Federation pilots ' federation boasts 75 years of glorious history of representation and is a unicum of experiences and support for Corporations from major to minors, from every corner of Italy even to problems, which may appear to be second order. My function will be accompanied by the figure of a pilot dedicated to assisting Director Di Fazio in the daily work, at the Romani offices of Trastevere. "