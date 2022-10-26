In the third quarter, new orders at Cargotec increased by 16.4% percent

In the third quarter of this year, the revenues of the Finnish car-handling equipment maker Cargotec amounted to 1.04 billion euros, with growth of 26.6% percent over the same period in 2021, of which 526 million (+ 39.5%) of turnover generated by the Kalmar brand that is active in the segment of the means for the port, intermodal, logistics and industrial sectors, 378 million (+ 22.3%) by the Hiab brand operating in the segment of the means produced for the construction sectors, of transport and other industrial compartes and 137 million (0%) by the active MacGregor brand in the area of means of handling and systems for offshore vessels and facilities.
Operating profit amounted to 50.0 million euros (+ 135.0%), with contributions of 39.2 million from Kalmar (+ 75.1%), to 49.6 million from Hiab (+ 155.7%) and with a negative sign input for -25.8 million from MacGregor compared to a sign contribution. positive for 1.0 million in the July-September period of 2021. Net profit was 28.9 million euros (-86.8%).
In the third quarter of 2022, new orders acquired by the Finnish group totaled 1.15 billion euros (+ 16.4%), of which 470 million for Kalmar (+ 11.6%), 425 million for Hiab (+ 7.3%) and 252 million for MacGregor (+ 50.0%). The new orders for services amounted to 325 million euros (+ 8.8%). The value of the group's order book at September 30 stood at 3.73 billion euros (+ 38.0%), of which 1.57 billion were related to Kalmar (+ 27.2%), 1.30 billion to Hiab (+ 50.4%) and 861 million to MacGregor (+ 44.3%).
In the first nine months of this year, the group's revenues amounted to 2.85 billion euros, with growth of 18.5% percent over the same period in 2021 ; operating profit was 134.9 million (-61.2%) and net profit to 90.8 million (-64.4%). In the period the value of the new orders stood at 3.67 billion euros (+ 8.8%).