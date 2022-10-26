Borriello confirmed to the presidency of Fedespedi Giovani

Today in Milan, the assembly of Fedespedi Giovani, the group of young freight forwarders from the Italian shipping federation Fedespedi, confirmed to the presidency the thirty-year-old Armando Borriello, at the helm of the company 2B Forwarding. Borriello is president of the federation's youth representation since 2019, when the past president Silvia Moretto incentivized the reconstitution of Fedespedi Giovani, the group of young professionals freight forwarders under 35, with the aim to bring new ideas and expertise within Fedespedi and to tell the category in innovative keynote, focusing attention, energy and skills on innovation, training, digital communication and green transition.
"I thank all the components of Fedespedi Giovani, with whom we have worked in this three-year period and the new colleagues who have joined this initiative which I believe can truly be a valuable opportunity to multiply this year," said Borriello. experiences, knowledge and skills for the benefit of the Federation, starting with the challenge of the green transition that requires all companies in the logistics industry to review their business models. "