In the third quarter, revenues in the DSV logistics group increased by 22.2% percent

After five consecutive quarters of growth, in the third quarter of this year Danish DSV, as well as other primary global logistics groups, recorded a downturn in the eventful air shipments that resulted in amount to 376mila tons, with a -2.8% percent drop on the July-September period of 2021 percent. The growth trend in the volumes of maritime shipments operated by DSV which in the third quarter of 2022 amounted to 681mila container teu (+ 7.4%), also slowing down the trend.
In the third quarter of this year, DSV totalled revenues of 60.56 billion Danish crowns (8.1 billion), an increase of 22.2% percent over the same period in 2021, of which 22.50 billion kroner generated by air shipments (+ 22.3%), 22.84 billion from maritime shipments (+ 23.7%), 10.40 billion from road shipments (+ 18.5%) and 5.84 billion kroner from the other logistics solutions (+ 23.3%).
Operating profit stood at 6.51 billion Danish crowns (+ 45.5%), with an input of 5.46 billion from air and sea shipments (+ 54.9%), up 525 million from road shipments (+ 12.9%) and 613 million from other logistics activities (+ 26.1%). DSV closed the July-September period of this year with a net profit of 4.43 billion Danish crowns (+ 40.0%).