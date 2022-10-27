CMA CGM will increase its terminalistic capacity in the port of Yokohama
Agreement with the YKIP to transfer the assets on the Honmoku Molo from area D4 to D5 by October 2026
Yokohama
October 27, 2022
The French CMA CGM CMA Group has signed an agreement with Japan's Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation (YKIP) under which the terminally-related activities dedicated to container traffic currently the European Group, through the CMA branch CGM Japan Co., operates on the D4 area of the Honmoku Molo of Yokohama Port will be transferred to the adjacent D5 area by October 2026.
The new container terminal D5, which will have a 400-meter-meter platform with -16-meter-wide draught, has been designed to accommodate container capacities of up to 15,000 teu and will assure the French group a 20% percent increase in the capacity of the annual traffic and an increase of +120% of capacity for fridge containers. In addition, the D5 terminal will be equipped with systems and means to reduce emissions and infrastructure to enable the supply of liquefied natural gas to ships.
CMA CGM Japan Chairman Hideki Uchida said the transfer of assets to the D5 area will allow for the expected growth in traffic volumes from Central and South America, in particular imports of fresh fruit.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher