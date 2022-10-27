testata inforMARE
27 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
17:00 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
CMA CGM will increase its terminalistic capacity in the port of Yokohama
Agreement with the YKIP to transfer the assets on the Honmoku Molo from area D4 to D5 by October 2026
Yokohama
October 27, 2022
The French CMA CGM CMA Group has signed an agreement with Japan's Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation (YKIP) under which the terminally-related activities dedicated to container traffic currently the European Group, through the CMA branch CGM Japan Co., operates on the D4 area of the Honmoku Molo of Yokohama Port will be transferred to the adjacent D5 area by October 2026.

The new container terminal D5, which will have a 400-meter-meter platform with -16-meter-wide draught, has been designed to accommodate container capacities of up to 15,000 teu and will assure the French group a 20% percent increase in the capacity of the annual traffic and an increase of +120% of capacity for fridge containers. In addition, the D5 terminal will be equipped with systems and means to reduce emissions and infrastructure to enable the supply of liquefied natural gas to ships.

CMA CGM Japan Chairman Hideki Uchida said the transfer of assets to the D5 area will allow for the expected growth in traffic volumes from Central and South America, in particular imports of fresh fruit.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
CANTIERI NAVALI
Fincantieri, concordata l'ipotesi di intesa sull'integrativo aziendale
Roma
Incremento di 720 euro del premio di risultato per gli 8.500 dipendenti del gruppo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Catani (Assarmatori): ETS e CII sono un mix micidiale per il trasporto marittimo italiano
Roma
Il solo ETS - ha evidenziato - costerà alla flotta italiana fra i 300 e i 320 milioni di costi aggiuntivi all'anno
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Nuovo servizio tra i porti di Genova, Bejaia e Skikda della CNAN MED
La Spezia
Avrà una frequenza di 7-10 giorni
Dall'inizio del prossimo mese la compagnia di navigazione algerina CNAN MED attiverà un nuovo servizio ...
PORTI
Prima seduta dell'Organismo di partenariato della risorsa mare dell'AdSP dei Mari Tirreno Meridionale e Ionio
Gioia Tauro
Dovrà riunirsi quattro volte l'anno
LOGISTICA
Traffico ferroviario in crescita nell'Interporto di Bologna
Bentivoglio
Stabile il trasporto su strada
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre i ricavi di COSCO Shipping Ports sono cresciuti del +18,1%
Hong Kong
PORTI
CMA CGM incrementerà la propria capacità terminalistica nel porto di Yokohama
Yokohama
Accordo con la YKIP per trasferire le attività sul Molo Honmoku dall'area D4 alla D5 entro ottobre 2026
PORTI
TIL (gruppo MSC) amplierà la propria rete di container terminal nordamericani realizzandone uno a Baltimora
Baltimora
Verrà costruito sulla penisola di Coke Point
PORTI
Il governo tedesco vieta a COSCO Shipping Ports di acquisire il 35% di CTT, imponendo una soglia inferiore al 25%
Berlino
Posti una serie di altri vincoli
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Grimaldi formalizza con China Merchants Industry Holdings la commessa per cinque PCTC
Hong Kong
Opzioni per altre cinque navi dello stesso tipo, della capacità di 9.000 ceu
ASSOCIAZIONI
Elpi Petraki è la nuova presidente di WISTA International
Ginevra
Subentra a Despina Theodosiou
LOGISTICA
Nel terzo trimestre i ricavi del gruppo logistico DSV sono aumentati del +22,2%
Hedehusene
Calo dei volumi di spedizioni aeree. Attenuazione del trend di crescita delle spedizioni via mare
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'ICS propone di creare un fondo per incentivare l'uso di fuel navali a basse emissioni
Londra
Verrebbe finanziato con un contributo obbligatorio per tonnellata di CO2 emessa dalle navi e le risorse verrebbero utilizzate per premiare le navi che tagliano le loro emissioni
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Serata conviviale del Propeller Club di Genova sulle professionalità marittime genovesi
Genova
Si terrà il prossimo 26 ottobre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Lapid signs Lebanon-Israel maritime boundary deal
(The Jerusalem Post)
Dubai company eyeing takeover and lease of Ports of Auckland business
(The New Zealand Herald)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile