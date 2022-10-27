In the third quarter, the revenues of COSCO Shipping Ports grew by 18.1%
The Chinese company is deciding whether to proceed with the acquisition of CTT's stake on the basis of the terms imposed by the German government
Hong Kong
October 27, 2022
Not having COSCO Shipping Ports still decided whether to proceed with the acquisition of a stake in a container terminal in the port of Hamburg in light of yesterday's decision by the government in Berlin-beyond the scrawl scrawl scans of oil in the German and international press, including the Italian one that in good and bad does not allow itself to escape anything-waiting to make the result of what was discounted except for the majority of the press that has given the takeover, that is, the decision whether or not to buy the share of the Container Terminal Tolerort (CTT) according to the new terms set by the German Federal Executive, the Chinese terminalist company has meanwhile disclosed the financial results recorded in the third quarter of this year.
The period, in which containerized traffic handled by the terminals of the Chinese company fell by -1.3% ( of the October 17 2022), was filed with revenue of 349.3 million, with a 18.1% percent hike in the third quarter of 2021. Operating profit amounted to 68.1 million and net profit to 102.9 million (+ 6.7%).
In the first nine months of 2022 COSCO Shipping Ports posted revenue of 1.05 billion, an increase of +22 percent,% on the corresponding period of last year. Operating profit amounted to 204.0 million (+ 27.7%) and net profit to 315.9 million (+ 7.5%).
