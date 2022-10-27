testata inforMARE
27 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
17:00 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
In the third quarter, the revenues of COSCO Shipping Ports grew by 18.1%
The Chinese company is deciding whether to proceed with the acquisition of CTT's stake on the basis of the terms imposed by the German government
Hong Kong
October 27, 2022
Not having COSCO Shipping Ports still decided whether to proceed with the acquisition of a stake in a container terminal in the port of Hamburg in light of yesterday's decision by the government in Berlin-beyond the scrawl scrawl scans of oil in the German and international press, including the Italian one that in good and bad does not allow itself to escape anything-waiting to make the result of what was discounted except for the majority of the press that has given the takeover, that is, the decision whether or not to buy the share of the Container Terminal Tolerort (CTT) according to the new terms set by the German Federal Executive, the Chinese terminalist company has meanwhile disclosed the financial results recorded in the third quarter of this year.

The period, in which containerized traffic handled by the terminals of the Chinese company fell by -1.3% ( of the October 17 2022), was filed with revenue of 349.3 million, with a 18.1% percent hike in the third quarter of 2021. Operating profit amounted to 68.1 million and net profit to 102.9 million (+ 6.7%).

In the first nine months of 2022 COSCO Shipping Ports posted revenue of 1.05 billion, an increase of +22 percent,% on the corresponding period of last year. Operating profit amounted to 204.0 million (+ 27.7%) and net profit to 315.9 million (+ 7.5%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
CANTIERI NAVALI
Fincantieri, concordata l'ipotesi di intesa sull'integrativo aziendale
Roma
Incremento di 720 euro del premio di risultato per gli 8.500 dipendenti del gruppo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Catani (Assarmatori): ETS e CII sono un mix micidiale per il trasporto marittimo italiano
Roma
Il solo ETS - ha evidenziato - costerà alla flotta italiana fra i 300 e i 320 milioni di costi aggiuntivi all'anno
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Nuovo servizio tra i porti di Genova, Bejaia e Skikda della CNAN MED
La Spezia
Avrà una frequenza di 7-10 giorni
Dall'inizio del prossimo mese la compagnia di navigazione algerina CNAN MED attiverà un nuovo servizio ...
PORTI
Prima seduta dell'Organismo di partenariato della risorsa mare dell'AdSP dei Mari Tirreno Meridionale e Ionio
Gioia Tauro
Dovrà riunirsi quattro volte l'anno
LOGISTICA
Traffico ferroviario in crescita nell'Interporto di Bologna
Bentivoglio
Stabile il trasporto su strada
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre i ricavi di COSCO Shipping Ports sono cresciuti del +18,1%
Hong Kong
PORTI
CMA CGM incrementerà la propria capacità terminalistica nel porto di Yokohama
Yokohama
Accordo con la YKIP per trasferire le attività sul Molo Honmoku dall'area D4 alla D5 entro ottobre 2026
PORTI
TIL (gruppo MSC) amplierà la propria rete di container terminal nordamericani realizzandone uno a Baltimora
Baltimora
Verrà costruito sulla penisola di Coke Point
PORTI
Il governo tedesco vieta a COSCO Shipping Ports di acquisire il 35% di CTT, imponendo una soglia inferiore al 25%
Berlino
Posti una serie di altri vincoli
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Grimaldi formalizza con China Merchants Industry Holdings la commessa per cinque PCTC
Hong Kong
Opzioni per altre cinque navi dello stesso tipo, della capacità di 9.000 ceu
ASSOCIAZIONI
Elpi Petraki è la nuova presidente di WISTA International
Ginevra
Subentra a Despina Theodosiou
LOGISTICA
Nel terzo trimestre i ricavi del gruppo logistico DSV sono aumentati del +22,2%
Hedehusene
Calo dei volumi di spedizioni aeree. Attenuazione del trend di crescita delle spedizioni via mare
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'ICS propone di creare un fondo per incentivare l'uso di fuel navali a basse emissioni
Londra
Verrebbe finanziato con un contributo obbligatorio per tonnellata di CO2 emessa dalle navi e le risorse verrebbero utilizzate per premiare le navi che tagliano le loro emissioni
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Serata conviviale del Propeller Club di Genova sulle professionalità marittime genovesi
Genova
Si terrà il prossimo 26 ottobre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Lapid signs Lebanon-Israel maritime boundary deal
(The Jerusalem Post)
Dubai company eyeing takeover and lease of Ports of Auckland business
(The New Zealand Herald)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile