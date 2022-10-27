Growing rail traffic in the Interport of Bologna

In the first nine months of this year, if the volumes of traffic generated by truck transits in the Bologna Interport remained almost stable, those produced by rail traffic showed a sharp increase. In particular, in the period the trains to and from the intermodal center were 3,864 for a total of 57,861 railway wagons, in increments of 7.7% and 11.6% respectively in the first nine months of 2021. Heavy motor vehicles were more than 1.4 million, with a slight decline of -0.4% percent.
The contained reduction in truck traffic was determined by the lowest number of means recorded in the second and third quarters. In the July-September period of 2022, trucks were 453mila, with a -3.1% percent decline in the corresponding period last year. In the third quarter of this year, however, rail traffic marked a further rise, having been 1,335 trains (+ 15.6%) for a total of 20,007 railway wagons (+ 20.5%).