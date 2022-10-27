Elpi Petraki is the new president of WISTA International

Elpi Petraki has been appointed as the new Chair of WISTA International (Women's International Shipping and Trading Association), the international association of women entrepreneurs and free professional women in the maritime sector which is composed of 56 national organizations each represented by a president or a representative who expresses his / her vote for the choice of the president.
Petraki, of the Greek association WISTA Hellas, was elected during the annual general meeting held in Geneva on Wednesday evening in Switzerland. "I am truly honoured," said Petraki, who is Operations, chartering & business development manager at ENEA Management, who has been elected president of WISTA International. Diversity and inclusion in the maritime sector have never been in the spotlight as it is today and although much has been achieved in recent times, there is still a lot to be done. WISTA International has a powerful voice that needs to be heard, continuing to raise awareness about the incredible contribution of women to the sector. "
In the course of the assembly the former president of WISTA International, Despina Theodosiou, with a five-year term and two consecutive terms between 2017 and 2022, received a standing ovation.
In addition, during the meeting Jemilat Mahamah of WISTA Ghana was appointed as the new Secretary of WISTA International.