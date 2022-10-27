Catani (Assshipowners) : ETS and CII are a micidial mix for Italian shipping

The summation of shipping in the Emission Trading System (ETS), the European Union's emission trading system, and the entry into force of the IMO's Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) will have a " significant negative impact to the shipping companies and therefore, downstream, on the whole chain, up to the final consumer. " Matteo Catani, a member of the Governing Council of Assshipowners and Managing Director of GNV, said in the panel "The Energy Transition in Maritime Transport" held by the same shipowners ' association within the framework of the seventh international forum of Conftransport in Rome.
"We have estimated an impact of between 300 million and 320 million additional costs per year for the Italian fleet by the application of the ETS, of which around 280 million for the links to the major islands and Autostrade," Catani said. of the Sea. A fact that strides with a series of policies put on the ground over the past twenty-three years, which have incentivized, even at the economic level, maritime links as an opportunity to decongested roads and thus reduce emissions. Now, instead, beyond the higher costs, the measures would result in a lower competitiveness of shipping, resulting in reverse modal switches to the road. The whole logistics chain and the whole of the community of consumers and citizens, " he said.
Catani also noted the particular negative impact of the CII wanted by the International Maritime Organization, especially for those ferries that, for reasons of service operability, spend a lot of time in port : it is- highlighted-of " a true paradox. We will find ourselves with a ship that pollutes less but has been on the quay for several hours penalized compared to another one that continues to navigate. Another risk, concrete, is that of being forced to decrease the speed of the services of the Autostrade of the Sea, which would mean reducing its reach. To take an example, it would be like taking off a lane at the Brenner Pass. "
"I believe that the obligations and targets for energy decarbonisation should be realistic and accompanied by adequate incentives," he said. The 500 million euros allocated by the Supplementary Fund to the PNRR go in this direction and will help us equip the units of the instrumentation to draw energy from the ground. At that point, however, the ports will also have to be properly infrastructured and, following the direction undertaken by Europe for the Fuel EU Maritime, we hope that the IMO will also take account of this, by making a specific corrective-related right at the quay on the quay. "