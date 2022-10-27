First sitting of the AdSP Sea Resource Partnership Organism of the South Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas

Today, the first sitting of the Water Resource Partnership Organism of the Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian Sea and Ionian, the body envisaged by art, took place. 11 of Law 84/94, which consists of 13 members, will have to meet four times a year and has functions of paramount confrontation between the public authorities and the world of companies operating in port in order to start strategic cooperation on thematic specifications of common interest, related to the development of the port infrastructure internal to the constituency of the institution.
In particular, the Sea Resource Partnership Organism has a comparison functions with respect to the adoption of the port system regulatory plan, the three-year operational plan and the preventive and consuntive budget, to the determination of levels of the services rendered under the port system that are likely to affect the overall functionality and operation of the port.
In the first session of today, the 2023 forecast budget and the Triennial Operating Plan 2023/2025 and the members of the Organism expressed unanimous consensus on the overall economic-infrastructure programming that will be presented and voted on, for the relevant adoption, to the members of the Management Committee at the next meeting on October 31.