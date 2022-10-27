Fincantieri, agreed on the assumption of understanding on corporate integrative
An increase of 720 euros in the result prize for the group's 8,500 employees
Roma
October 27, 2022
This night, the unions and Fincantieri signed the possibility of renewing the company's corporate integrative contract. Specifying that the agreement was the result of a negotiation commenced in early December 2021 and had entered the decisive phase in early October, Michele De Palma, secretary general of Fiom-Cgil, and Samuele Lodi, national coordinator Fincantieri for the Fiom-Cgil, they stressed that this was an "absolutely valuable outcome from an economic point of view, rights, health and safety, training and participation". On the result of the result, 94% percent of the demands contained in the platform were reached. A new environmental sustainability indicator has been introduced aimed at reducing hazardous waste, increasing recycling, reducing energy consumption and increasing the self-produced electric energy rate. "
" They are planned-they have also listed De Palma and Lodi-the paid permits in the area of parenthood and maternity care, care for elderly parents. On health and safety, a further hour of paid assembly was obtained to address issues related to health and safety and significantly increased the upstream hours available to the Rls in order for workers ' representatives to can also carry out their business in the scope of the contracted firms in the construction sites. The formation of the Rsu in the analysis and sharing of the training pathways to be promoted is enshrined in the training. In the theme of participation, a participation committee has been set up for a comparison with the firm downstream of the CDA meetings. It also underlines commitments to the company to open up to a season of hiring among direct production. To keep the ratio of workers-employed and to check in the different yards the specific needs in terms of professional working figures, " he said.
Antonio Apa, the regional coordinator of Uilm Liguria, and Luigi Pinasco, secretary-general of Uilm Genova, stressed that " the news of the agreement hypothesis for the renewal of Fincantieri's corporate integrative contract is proof that the industrial relations can still make a difference for the good and future of the manufacturing industry in our country. The news of the 720-euro increase in the result of the group's 8,500 employees is a cause for celebration not only for the workers and their families, but first of all for the company, which is precisely because of its commitment to the company. faithful to these workers has been able to achieve its extraordinary achievements, despite an absolutely serious international economic situation, considering the increase in the cost of raw materials and energy due in particular to the war in Ukraine, but also to the after-hours of the Covid's long wave. "
"With this agreement, instead-they continued Apa and Pinasco-it marks a historic, fundamental stage, in the Italian industrial journey, at a time of serious crisis and threats like the current one : not only, in fact, a large group like Fincantieri," he said. world leader in shipbuilding, averts any recourse to any possibility of downsizing or social shock, but it relaunches its own leadership from its most vital and important asset : its workers. Those workers, to whom the new agreement will be unveiled, who have wisely accompanied the company and continue to do so every day and deserve a recognition that it is good for the company itself, which will be able to continue to operate on the market by looking with serenity and trust, and not with fear, to the future. A future whose first step will be the sharing of the new Industrial Plan with the trade unions by the management. "
The national secretary of Fim Cisl National, Massimiliano Nobis, and the national coordinator Fim, Mauro Masci, have noted that it is " an agreement, which is highly innovative that recognizes the fundamental contribution made by workers to the growth of the group in the world market in both the cruise and military sectors. It has been increased-they specified-the value of the 31% Result Prize, while also recognizing it on some indirect pay institutions such as holidays. Greet our demands on improving working conditions and working environments, increasing the moments of confrontation with the Rsu and the Rls in the company productive units, strengthening the agability of the Rls and recognizing an hour additional paid assembly to address the topics on health and safety. Important improvements in the enjoyment of continuing vocational training, on welfare, on the coverage of chronic degenerative diseases, additional paid permits for the care and care of family members. "
Nobis also noted that the agreement constitutes an " important signal given by the new management in agreeing in a short period of time from their settlement this expected renewal of the group's corporate contract. "Our request to form a joint body of strategic participation has been accepted," he said. Having strengthened union relations and the participatory system will help to address and overcome the current economic environment conditioned by the energy transition and impacts on the cost of energy and the supply of materials data from the continuation of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. "
About the reflections of the agreement on the workers of the shipyards of the Fincantieri in Liguria, the secretary general of the Fim Cisl Liguria, Christian Venzano, and Fabio Carbonaro, regional secretary of the Fim Cisl Liguria and the coordinator of Fincantieri, have said that this is an important result for our region, which has always been strategic for Fincantieri with the plants of Sestri Ponente, Riva Trigoso and Muggiano, the military headquarters of Cyprus in Genoa and the subsidiaries : are involved-they have recalled-over 4,000 workers from this understanding that brings benefits to each of them not only from an economic point of view. "A significant agreement has been reached thanks to the trade unions, but surely we have to recognise the company that it has made an important effort at an uneasy time for the entire world economy," he said.
