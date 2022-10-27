Grimaldi formalizes with China Merchants Industry Holdings the commits for five PCTCs

The Italian shipping group Grimaldi has been formalized with China's China Merchants Industry Holdings Co. committed the total value of around one billion euros for the construction of five Pure Car Truck Carrier (PCTC), ordering it includes options for the realization of another five ships of the same type. The new units will have a capacity of around 9,000 ceu and will receive the new "Ammonia Ready" class notation of the Rine as they are designed and built to be able to use ammonia as a fuel of the propulsion system. The PCTCs, which will be delivered between 2025 and 2026, will also be equipped with lithium ion batteries, solar panels and a system for connecting to the ground power grid when the ship is in port.
So far, China Merchants Industry Holdings Co. of the China Merchants Group (CMG) has built 29 ships for the Italian company.