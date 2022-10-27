The port of Taranto enters the scali network of Costa Crociere

In summer 2023, Taranto will become a new port of the Costa Crociere. As of June 3 and until October 7, Pacific Coast
The ship, flying the Italian flag of the Costa fleet, will be in Taranto every week as part of an itinerary for the discovery of the Greek islands. The scallots of Pacific Coast
scheduled at the port of Pugliese are in all 19, on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 17 p.m. In addition to Taranto, the ship will also visit Catania, La Valletta (Malta), Mykonos (Greece), Santorini (Greece). In this itinerary, Taranto will be both port of boarding and landing, also reachable with the "flight + cruise" package, both port of transit for passengers who will embark in the other ports, particularly in Catania.
Commenting on the inclusion of Taranto in the network of Costa Crociere, the chairman of the Port Authority of the Ionian Sea, Sergio Prete, pointed out that "with Costa Crociere for the first time, Taranto is home port ; therefore," he specified. we will manage a volume of embarkation and landings ever operated before in Taranto, which sees us as prepared and confident thanks to the experience gained by the local team in the past years and the deep operational competence of Global Ports Holding, the largest cruise terminalist in the world, of which Taranto Cruise Port is a part. "