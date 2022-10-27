Prysmian Powerlink has joined the Italian Confederation Shipowners

Prysmian Powerlink, the company of the Prysmian Group active in the segment of the production and installation of submarine cable systems, has joined the Italian Confederation Shipowners (Confitarma). With the entry of Prysmian Powerlink, the fleet associated with Confitarma is enriched by the two posacavi vessels Giulio Verne
and Leonardo Da Vinci
. Confitarma pointed out that the latter, flagship of the group, which has been operating since summer 2021, is certainly the ship at the world-wide market summit in its sector.
"The Prysmian group is a constantly growing global reality and the current geopolitical scenarios are highlighting the increasingly strategic relevance of the area of connections," said Luca Sisto, director general of Confitarma. submarine cables. This new membership of our Confederation testifies to the validity of the work carried out with the other associates of the sector, which will continue together with Prysmian Powerlink with even greater intensity. "