testata inforMARE
28 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
01:35 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
Prysmian Powerlink has joined the Italian Confederation Shipowners
The Company is active in the segment of the production and installation of submarine cable systems
Roma
October 27, 2022
Prysmian Powerlink, the company of the Prysmian Group active in the segment of the production and installation of submarine cable systems, has joined the Italian Confederation Shipowners (Confitarma). With the entry of Prysmian Powerlink, the fleet associated with Confitarma is enriched by the two posacavi vessels Giulio Verne and Leonardo Da Vinci . Confitarma pointed out that the latter, flagship of the group, which has been operating since summer 2021, is certainly the ship at the world-wide market summit in its sector.

"The Prysmian group is a constantly growing global reality and the current geopolitical scenarios are highlighting the increasingly strategic relevance of the area of connections," said Luca Sisto, director general of Confitarma. submarine cables. This new membership of our Confederation testifies to the validity of the work carried out with the other associates of the sector, which will continue together with Prysmian Powerlink with even greater intensity. "
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
AUTOTRASPORTO
Il parco italiano di rimorchi e semirimorchi refrigerati è costituito da mezzi obsoleti
Milano
L'OITAF presenta il secondo Libro Bianco del Trasporto ATP in Italia
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Prysmian Powerlink ha aderito alla Confederazione Italiana Armatori
Roma
La società è attiva nel segmento della produzione e installazione di sistemi in cavo sottomarini
Merlo ( Federlogistica): no alla partecipazione di cinesi alla gestione di terminal portuali italiani
COSCO Shipping Ports opera già nel porto di Vado Ligure
PORTI
Il porto di Taranto entra nel network di scali di Costa Crociere
Taranto
Lo scalo pugliese opererà anche come home port
CANTIERI NAVALI
Fincantieri, concordata l'ipotesi di intesa sull'integrativo aziendale
Roma
Incremento di 720 euro del premio di risultato per gli 8.500 dipendenti del gruppo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Catani (Assarmatori): ETS e CII sono un mix micidiale per il trasporto marittimo italiano
Roma
Il solo ETS - ha evidenziato - costerà alla flotta italiana fra i 300 e i 320 milioni di costi aggiuntivi all'anno
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Nuovo servizio tra i porti di Genova, Bejaia e Skikda della CNAN MED
La Spezia
Avrà una frequenza di 7-10 giorni
Dall'inizio del prossimo mese la compagnia di navigazione algerina CNAN MED attiverà un nuovo servizio ...
PORTI
Prima seduta dell'Organismo di partenariato della risorsa mare dell'AdSP dei Mari Tirreno Meridionale e Ionio
Gioia Tauro
Dovrà riunirsi quattro volte l'anno
LOGISTICA
Traffico ferroviario in crescita nell'Interporto di Bologna
Bentivoglio
Stabile il trasporto su strada
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre i ricavi di COSCO Shipping Ports sono cresciuti del +18,1%
Hong Kong
PORTI
CMA CGM incrementerà la propria capacità terminalistica nel porto di Yokohama
Yokohama
Accordo con la YKIP per trasferire le attività sul Molo Honmoku dall'area D4 alla D5 entro ottobre 2026
PORTI
TIL (gruppo MSC) amplierà la propria rete di container terminal nordamericani realizzandone uno a Baltimora
Baltimora
Verrà costruito sulla penisola di Coke Point
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Grimaldi formalizza con China Merchants Industry Holdings la commessa per cinque PCTC
Hong Kong
Opzioni per altre cinque navi dello stesso tipo, della capacità di 9.000 ceu
ASSOCIAZIONI
Elpi Petraki è la nuova presidente di WISTA International
Ginevra
Subentra a Despina Theodosiou
LOGISTICA
Nel terzo trimestre i ricavi del gruppo logistico DSV sono aumentati del +22,2%
Hedehusene
Calo dei volumi di spedizioni aeree. Attenuazione del trend di crescita delle spedizioni via mare
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'ICS propone di creare un fondo per incentivare l'uso di fuel navali a basse emissioni
Londra
Verrebbe finanziato con un contributo obbligatorio per tonnellata di CO2 emessa dalle navi e le risorse verrebbero utilizzate per premiare le navi che tagliano le loro emissioni
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Serata conviviale del Propeller Club di Genova sulle professionalità marittime genovesi
Genova
Si terrà il prossimo 26 ottobre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Lapid signs Lebanon-Israel maritime boundary deal
(The Jerusalem Post)
Dubai company eyeing takeover and lease of Ports of Auckland business
(The New Zealand Herald)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile