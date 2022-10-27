testata inforMARE
TRUCKING
The Italian park of refrigerated trailers and semi-trailers is made up of obsolete means
OITAF presents the second White Paper of the Transport ATP in Italy
Milano
October 27, 2022
The Italian park of refrigerated trailers and semi-trailers is made up of outdated, polluting and poorly energy efficient means. OITAF-Interdisciplinary Observatory for Transport Food and Drug Medicine at today's presentation of its second Bianco Book of Transport in Italy : a punctual analysis of 17,529 trainees, between trailers and semi-trailers intended for controlled temperature transport, based on the data collected in the archives of the Directorate General for Motorization at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility.

The document specifies that the average age of the means is 16.4 years and specifies that it is a national figure that has strong regional variations, with the areas of the Northeast that do not exceed an average age of 13.9 years and with the Mezzogiorno tails of tail : in the regions of the South, where 44.8% of the ATP-driven park is concentrated, the average age reaches 17.4 years.

The Italian fleet of trailers and semi-trailers ATP is therefore made up in the maximum part by means already downgraded to Isothermal Normali for transport from 0 ° C in on, despite several years being present on the market for advanced solutions that enable the efficiently drive consumption, CO2 emissions and other pollutants and food safety.

The veteran of the means-explains OITAF-is ultimately attributable to a clear prevalence of the account precisely in the scenario of controlled temperature transport. More than 60% percent of the trainees are owned by companies focused on production and marketing, which possess a single medium and which mean transportation as a necessary but not a strategic tool. The large towing fleets, those third-party accounts that could apply economies of scale, are only a few dozen and thus represent a rarity in the Italian landscape.

The second volume of the White Paper was presented as part of the Shipping Forwarding & Logistics Meet Industry-Seaside Edition, scheduled today at the Aquarium Aquarium in Genoa. Clara Ricozzi (president of OITAF), Tiziana Altieri (Curator of the opera and deputy director of "Vie & Transport"), Giuseppe Acquaro (CEO of Terminal Italy), Valerio Vanacore (responsible for the Alternative IVECO Market Italy), spoke. He moderated the meeting Giuseppe Guzzardi (editorial director of the Casa Editrice La Fiaccola). The publication was preceded by a first volume, entirely dedicated to refrigerated vehicles, except trailers and semi-trailers, and presented in Milan in the last month of March.
