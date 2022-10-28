CIMC, second quarter of significant decline in container sales

As well as in the previous quarter, in the July-September period of this year China's China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) has accused a sharp deterioration in financial and commercial results. The period, in fact, was filed with a -17.9% percent decline in revenues that amounted to 37.0 billion yuan (5.1 billion) compared to 45.1 billion yuan in the third quarter of 2021. Operating profit was 2.3 billion yuan (-64.6% percent) and net profit of 959.8 million yuan (-80.4% percent).
In the field of intermodal container production and marketing, which constitutes the core business of the group and which accounted for 40% of the company's turnover last year, the sales of CIMC containers decreased by the -53.8 having been equal to 369mila teu compared to 798mila teu in the third quarter of last year. The sole sales of containers for dry loads totaled 337mila teu (-55.9%) and those of container fridge 32mila teu (-8.7%).
Relative to the shrinking sales of containers, CIMC found that in the first nine months of 2022, consumption levels in Europe and the United States gradually returned to normal and the growth of Chinese exports has recorded a slowdown, with the market of container production returning to levels of normalcy.
In the first nine months of this year, containers for dry cargo sold by the Chinese firm amounted to 1.0 million teu, down -47.0% percent on the corresponding period of 2021, while sales of reefer containers amounted to 101mila teu (-22.5%).