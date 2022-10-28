Maersk Air Cargo inaugurates its first transpacific line airliner connection

Next Monday Maersk Air Cargo, the new airline made up of the Danish shipowner group A.P. Møller-Mærsk (
2022), will inaugurate its own first transpacific line service that will connect Greenville-Spartanburg, in South Carolina, with Incheon, in South Korea. Two flights per week will be carried out on the air route with the deployment of the first of the three Boeing 767-300 Cargo aircraft of new construction bought by Maersk Air Cargo. The latter specified that all US-Korea flights will be operated by the cargo airline Amerijet International in Miami.
Announcing the new service, A.P. Møller-Mærsk's Chief Air & LCL, Michel Pozas Lucic, recalled that in addition to the new transpacific line Maersk Air Cargo offers air transport from Europe to USA, Mexico, South Africa and Singapore.