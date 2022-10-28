In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Civitavecchia grew by 1.4% percent
In the first nine months of 2022, the increase was 10.7% percent
Civitavecchia
October 28, 2022
In the third quarter of this year, the ports of Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta managed by the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Centre North have handled a total of 3.97 million tons of cargo, as it represents a progression of 8.2% on the corresponding period of 2021, a 32.8% percent rise in the third quarter of 2020 when the activity had suffered the most the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and with a -0.3% percent decline in the July-September period of 2019 when the health crisis had not begun.
In the first nine months of 2022, the three ports globally handled 11.29 million tons of cargo, with increases of 15.9% percent, + 36.9% and 1.5% percent respectively over the corresponding periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019.
Relatively at the sole port of Civitavecchia, the airport closed the first nine months of this year with a traffic of 7.85 million tonnes, with growth of 10.7%, + 34.4% and 9.5% on the same periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019. In the field of miscellaneous goods, 4.97 million tonnes were handled, in 2.6% increments and 23.1% were first nine months of 2021 and 2020 and with a decline of -1.2% percent over the same period in 2019. Container traffic has been equal to 87mila teu (+ 21.6%, + 6.0% and -0.1%). The traffic in solid bulk with 2.31 million tonnes (+ 41.7%, + 77.0% and 47.4%) was higher. The volume of liquid bulk bulk, with 572mila tons, marked a decrease of -8.0% percent on the first nine months of 2021 and increases of 14.6% percent and 21.2% percent on the same periods of 2020 and 2019. The car handling amounted to 721mila vehicles (+ 11.2%, + 36.0% and -13.8%). In the passenger compartment, the traffic of the crucierists was 1.66 million people (+ 450.0%, + 807.7% and -18.8%) and that of the passengers of the line services of 1.30 mills of people (+ 22.0%), + 49.9% and -18.7%).
In the only third quarter of 2022 the port of Civitavecchia handled a total of 2.68 million tons of cargo, in increments of 1.4%, + 19.4% and 9.6% on the corresponding periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019. Miscellaneous goods amounted to 1.72 million tonnes (-5.3%, + 5.9% and -5.3%), with a container traffic that amounted to 23mila teu (+ 0.9%, -17.7% and -4.1%). Solid bulk rinses stood at 741mila tonnes (+ 28.0%, + 58.8% and 74.6%) and those liquids at 218mila tonnes (-12.1%, + 43.8% and 7.3%), The car handling was 392mila units (+ 5.7%, + 26.5% and -11.1%). In the passenger sector, the crucierists were 10.2 million (+ 353.8%, + 10,914.4% and 3.4%) and passengers of the 883mila line services (+ 11.7%, + 33.1% and -16.1%).
