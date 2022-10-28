In the five-year period 2017-2021 on EU flag vessels died on average 25 people each year

In the five years 2017-2021 deaths on board EU flag vessels involved in accidents were on average 25 each year. The Eurostat said in 2017 the deaths were 20 and the number increased by a little more than a third in the following year when they rose to 32. The highest number of deaths was recorded in 2019 with 39 deaths, the number that fell to 15 in 2020, the European Union's statistical institute said-which can be explained by the reduction of transport activity. maritime caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, to then increase again in 2021 with 18 deaths.
Among the 18 deaths occurred last year, five occurred on ships sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, four on ships in the Baltic Sea, three in the North Sea and one each on ships in the Mediterranean and in the Channel of the Channel. In addition, there were 12 victims on merchant ships, three on fishing vessels and two deaths on ships of duty, while one person, for the first time in the last five years, died on board a boat employed on inland waterways. Of the 18 deaths in 2021, 17 were members of ship crews.