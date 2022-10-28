testata inforMARE
28 October 2022
Federica Montaresi appointed Secretary General of the AdSP of the East Ligurian Sea
The Management Committee approved the forecast budget 2023
La Spezia
October 28, 2022
Yesterday, the Management Committee of the Eastern Ligure System Authority, at the proposal of President Mario Sommariva, unanimously approved the appointment as Secretary General of the Federica Montaresi, who has so far held the role of responsible Sector Special Projects, Innovation and Institutional Relations of the Port Authority.

In addition, the Committee approved the 2023 forecast budget of the AdSP which translates in financial terms the coverage of the programmes and objectives, including the infrastructure investments of the total value of 221 million euros, according to the Plan Triennale of Works 2023-2025.
The Committee also took a view of Rendicontation's document of Sustainability of the institution.
