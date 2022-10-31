Tugboats Gathered celebrates its hundred years with an exhibition at the Galata Museum of the Sea of Genoa
A series of side initiatives are also scheduled
Genova
October 31, 2022
From yesterday to the Galata Museum of the Genoa Sea, in the area of the Ancient Port, it is open to the public "Tugboats Gathered From Genoa to the world 100 years anniversary", a multimedia journey celebrating the hundred years of the Gathered Tugboat Group. Born from an idea of Gregorio Gavarone, president of the company founded in 1922, the exhibition accompanies the visitor in an immersive journey that integrates with the atmosphere of the Museum Owners Hall, dedicated to the history of the Italian mariner, specially set up for the occasion.
Three major video screenings tell the segment of the harbour trailer within some of the world's main scallops where the group operates. Also on display is a selection of models representative of the fleet's evolution for trailer operations, arranged within teas in front of which touch monitors are placed with information and multimedia content on the story of the group and on the characteristics of the exhibited models. A selection of paintings also accompanies the visitor through the most relevant milestones in the history of the company, with tele of Giorgio Oikonomoy, Raimondo Sirotti, Valérie Trentin, Leonard Sherifi, Stefano Bortolin and Andrea Giovannini from the private collection of Gathered Tugboats.
"This exhibition wants to be a tribute to all the people who, since 1922, have contributed to the success of Tugkers Gathered in international markets," he said in a statement. If our group has been able to achieve extraordinary results, it is thanks to the contribution and commitment of all its employees who, in the years, have accompanied the group in its path of growth. "
The exhibition project was devised by Towchiers Gathered with the cooperation of the Mu.MA and the Musei Promotors Association of the Sea. For the duration of the exhibition, until January 9, side initiatives are also planned : the "Tuesdays of the Rimorchiators", on Tuesday 8, 15, 22 and November 29, with the price of the ticket to visit the Museum which will be 6 euros instead of 17. Saturday November 12 and Sunday December 11 from 9.30 to 12.30 visit the Di Molo route in Molo and the Ponte Parodi-Darsena-Bacinet area of Carenaggio, accompanied by the architect Guido Rosato, co-founder of the InGE Association. At the end or after lunch, visit free visit to the Galata Museum of the Sea. The proposal, which includes the guided walk between the hot and old moles and the visit of the Museum, valid until the closing time at 18.00, has a cost of 12 euros per participant for the Museum and 2 euros, to be directly matched to the InGE Association, for the rent of the radioguide. Reservations by the hours 12 of the previous Friday, writing to percorsi@inge-cultura.org .
Until February 28, the Galata Museum of the Sea is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 18 p.m. (last entry 17) and Saturday, Sunday and festive from 10 to 19 (last entry 18). The cost of tickets to access the Galata Museum of the Sea and the Sommersible Nazario Sauro : full 17.00 euro ; reduced 12.00, schools 7.50 euro, families 38.00 euros.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher