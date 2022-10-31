testata inforMARE
31 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
20:51 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
INDUSTRY
Tugboats Gathered celebrates its hundred years with an exhibition at the Galata Museum of the Sea of Genoa
A series of side initiatives are also scheduled
Genova
October 31, 2022
From yesterday to the Galata Museum of the Genoa Sea, in the area of the Ancient Port, it is open to the public "Tugboats Gathered From Genoa to the world 100 years anniversary", a multimedia journey celebrating the hundred years of the Gathered Tugboat Group. Born from an idea of Gregorio Gavarone, president of the company founded in 1922, the exhibition accompanies the visitor in an immersive journey that integrates with the atmosphere of the Museum Owners Hall, dedicated to the history of the Italian mariner, specially set up for the occasion.

Three major video screenings tell the segment of the harbour trailer within some of the world's main scallops where the group operates. Also on display is a selection of models representative of the fleet's evolution for trailer operations, arranged within teas in front of which touch monitors are placed with information and multimedia content on the story of the group and on the characteristics of the exhibited models. A selection of paintings also accompanies the visitor through the most relevant milestones in the history of the company, with tele of Giorgio Oikonomoy, Raimondo Sirotti, Valérie Trentin, Leonard Sherifi, Stefano Bortolin and Andrea Giovannini from the private collection of Gathered Tugboats.

"This exhibition wants to be a tribute to all the people who, since 1922, have contributed to the success of Tugkers Gathered in international markets," he said in a statement. If our group has been able to achieve extraordinary results, it is thanks to the contribution and commitment of all its employees who, in the years, have accompanied the group in its path of growth. "

The exhibition project was devised by Towchiers Gathered with the cooperation of the Mu.MA and the Musei Promotors Association of the Sea. For the duration of the exhibition, until January 9, side initiatives are also planned : the "Tuesdays of the Rimorchiators", on Tuesday 8, 15, 22 and November 29, with the price of the ticket to visit the Museum which will be 6 euros instead of 17. Saturday November 12 and Sunday December 11 from 9.30 to 12.30 visit the Di Molo route in Molo and the Ponte Parodi-Darsena-Bacinet area of Carenaggio, accompanied by the architect Guido Rosato, co-founder of the InGE Association. At the end or after lunch, visit free visit to the Galata Museum of the Sea. The proposal, which includes the guided walk between the hot and old moles and the visit of the Museum, valid until the closing time at 18.00, has a cost of 12 euros per participant for the Museum and 2 euros, to be directly matched to the InGE Association, for the rent of the radioguide. Reservations by the hours 12 of the previous Friday, writing to percorsi@inge-cultura.org .

Until February 28, the Galata Museum of the Sea is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 18 p.m. (last entry 17) and Saturday, Sunday and festive from 10 to 19 (last entry 18). The cost of tickets to access the Galata Museum of the Sea and the Sommersible Nazario Sauro : full 17.00 euro ; reduced 12.00, schools 7.50 euro, families 38.00 euros.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Baleària ha ordinato la costruzione di un traghetto veloce al cantiere navale Armon
Dénia
Avrà una capacità di 1.200 passeggeri e 400 veicoli
PORTI
Porto di Livorno, sì all'adeguamento delle tariffe dell'Agenzia per il Lavoro in Porto
Livorno
È stato prospettato un aumento lineare del +'8,5% sulla tariffazione ordinaria e sulla relativa tariffa scontata
ISTITUZIONI
Completato il vertice del Ministero delle Infrastrutture e della Mobilità Sostenibili
Roma
Vice ministri sono Galeazzo Bignami ed Edoardo Rixi; sottosegretario Tullio Ferrante
INDUSTRIA
L'IBIA sollecita la diffusione dei misuratori di portata massica nei porti di bunkeraggio
Londra
Gli oneri aggiuntivi - sottolinea l'associazione - sono compensati da una risparmi di tempo e di costi
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
ONE prevede di registrare un netto peggioramento delle performance finanziarie nei prossimi sei mesi
Singapore
Il terzo trimestre di quest'anno è stato archiviato con valori record dei ricavi e dell'utile netto
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
MSC si insedia nella piattaforma logistica di Saragozza
Saragozza
Acquisite due aree per un totale di oltre sei ettari
PORTI
L'AdSP dell'Adriatico Orientale apre un ufficio di rappresentanza a Bruxelles
Trieste
Segue di un anno l'inaugurazione di una sede a Budapest
CROCIERE
SunStone Maritime ha preso in consegna altre due navi da crociera per spedizioni
Copenhagen
Sono state noleggiate all'Aurora Expeditions e alla Vantage Deluxe World Travel
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico delle merci nel porto di Taranto è diminuito del -34,0%
Taranto
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 la flessione è stata del -18,8%
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Nuovo record storico dei ricavi trimestrali del gruppo COSCO
Tianjin
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Ad ottobre il traffico marittimo nel canale di Suez è aumentato del +14,6%
Ismailia
Il 18 ottobre è stato stabilito il record storico di transiti giornalieri con 90 navi
INDUSTRIA
Rimorchiatori Riuniti festeggia i suoi cento anni con una mostra al Galata Museo del Mare di Genova
Genova
In programma anche una serie di iniziative collaterali
PORTI
Federica Montaresi nominata segretario generale dell'AdSP del Mar Ligure Orientale
La Spezia
Il Comitato di gestione ha approvato il bilancio di previsione 2023
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Nel quinquennio 2017-2021 sulle navi di bandiera dell'UE sono morte in media 25 persone ogni anno
Kirchberg
Il maggior numero di decessi (39) si è verificato nel 2019
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
In forte attenuazione il trend di crescita del traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE a 27
Kirchberg
Nei primi tre mesi del 2022 sono state movimentate 833,3 milioni di tonnellate di carichi (+1,2%)
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Russian reduction on shipping 'manageable'
(Cyprus Mail)
Los portuarios españoles y el incendio en Alemania con la naviera china Cosco
(El Confidencial)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile