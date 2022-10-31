In October, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal increased by 14.6% percent

The Suez Canal Authority said a total of 2,117 vessels in the Egyptian canal were in October, as it represents the new record for the month and an increase of 14.6% percent compared to October 2021. In addition, the number of naval units transited in October 2022 is only lower than the historical record of 2,125 ships last August.
The net tonnage of the ships that passed through the Egyptian waterway this month amounted to 126.5 million Suez Canal Net Tonnage (SCNT), the volume that makes up the new record for October, lower only to the historical record of 127.9 million SCNT of August 2022, and a growth of 12.6% percent on October 2021.
In October 2022, the value of transit fees paid by ships to cross the canal amounted to 703.4 million, a figure representing a significant increase of 27.2% percent on October 2021 and is the third highest in always.
In addition, the Suez Canal Authority said on October 18 the new historical record of daily transits with 90 ships passed through the channel for a total of 6.2 million tonnes of SCNT was recorded. The previous historic peak had been marked on August 6 with 89 ships for 5.2 million tonnes of SCNT.
In the first ten months of this year the total of transits was 19,470 vessels, with a 14.4% progression on the corresponding period of 2021, per cumulative 1.16 million tonnes SCNT (+ 10.1%). The transit rights paid by the ships totaled nearly 6.5 billion (+ 24.4%).