In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in the port of Taranto recorded a strong degrowth of -34.0% percent, having amounted to 3.40 million tonnes of cargo compared to 5.15 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the year. 2021. The data from the July-September period of 2022 also represents a -20.6% percent decline in the third quarter of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on port assets, and a -2.0% percent decline in the third quarter of the 2019 when the health crisis had not yet begun.
The only solid bulk traffic, with 1.94 million tonnes, recorded decreases of -38.8% percent on the third quarter of 2021, -5.0% percent on the third quarter of 2020 and a 34.3% percent increase in the third quarter of 2019. Liquid bulk rinses stood at 738mila tonnes (-35.4%, -49.1% and -36.2%, respectively). In the area of conventional goods, 703mila tonnes (-13.3%, -6.6% and -18.5%) were handled. The volume of traffic of containerized goods that was 14mila tonnes was still very limited, with reductions of -28.3% and -56.3% over third quarters of 2021 and 2020, while in the third quarter of 2019, this activity was firm not having still the Turkish Yilport took over the management of the Polisettorial Molo of the pugliese port airport.
In the first nine months of 2022, overall traffic was 11.10 million tonnes, down -18.8% percent over the same period last year, of which 6.15 million tonnes of solid bulk (-12.2%), 2.49 million tonnes of bulk bulk liquids (-25.2%), 2.20 million tons of conventional goods (-11.7%) and 271mila tons of containerized loads (+ 438.4%).