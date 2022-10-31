SunStone Maritime has taken delivery of two more cruise ships for expeditions

The Danish SunStone Maritime Group, the parent company of the U.S. cruise company SunStone Ships, has taken delivery in recent days. Ocean Odyssey
and the Sylvia Earle
, new cruise ships for "Infinity" class expeditions that have been built in Haimen by the shipyard of China's China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co. It is the fourth and fifth naval units of this class under construction at the China Merchant Heavy Industries group.
The two ships will be chartered in the long term : the Sylvia Earle to the Australian Aurora Expeditions, and the Ocean Odyssey at the US Vantage Deluxe World Travel. Previously SunStone Maritime Group had taken delivery of ships of the same class. Greg Mortimer , Ocean Explorer and Ocean Victory and next March will take delivery of the Ocean Albatros , ships all chartered in the long term.
The "Infinity" class ships are 104 meters long, 18 wide and have a 5.1-foot-long catch. On board they can accommodate between 130 and 200 passengers and a crew of 85-115.