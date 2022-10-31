The AdSP of the Oriental Adriatic opens a representative office in Brussels

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has inaugurated a new representative office in Brussels. The new venue, which started in collaboration with Alpe Adria in early 2022, has been fully operational for a few weeks and follows a year's inauguration by the Budapest office of the foreign office.
The AdSP has highlighted that thanks to the new office in the Belgian capital the institution will be able to have a more direct interlocution with representatives of European institutions, creating new opportunities for dialogue with stakeholders and international realities present in Brussels. "The opening of the office, Zeno D' Agostino, is playing a key role in bringing the port closer to international institutions, but it also represents an opportunity to promote the Trieste model and our own," he said. know-how abroad and so make our port that leap of natural quality to compete in the global markets. "