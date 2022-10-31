MSC chairs in the logistics platform of Zaragoza

Acquired two areas for a total of over six hectares
Saragozza
October 31, 2022
The elvetical Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has bought two railway-use areas for a total of 61,228 square metres in the Plataforma Logística de Zaragoza (PLAZA), the most extensive European logistics hub that is operated by Aragón. Plataforma Logística (APL), a company that heads the government of the Spanish Autonomous Community of Aragon.
The MSC group operates in the intermodal sector through its own MEDLOG company.
